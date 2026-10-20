Regime change through protests not possible in India: Ramdas Athawale backs RSS chief

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday backed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on regime change, saying that a sudden change of government, similar to developments in Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka, was not possible in India.

This comes as Mohan Bhagwat said that attempts to 'dismantle' India would not succeed, asserting that a change in regime would not necessarily resolve the country's problems.

Athawale said political power in India changes through democratic elections, when a party secures a public mandate and a majority to form the government. He added that protests alone could not bring down an elected government.

Speaking to IANS, Athawale said, “I feel that Mohan Bhagwat, as the RSS chief, addressed the nation from Nagpur and shared important thoughts. He pointed out that while people in a democracy have the right to protest, trying to bring about a regime change through agitational politics, similar to what happened in Bangladesh, is simply not possible in our country.

“Here, we have Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution. A sudden shift of power like what occurred in Bangladesh, Nepal or Sri Lanka cannot happen in India. In our country, political change takes place only when a party secures a mandate and a majority from voters to form the government. Protests alone cannot overturn a government.”

The Union Minister also welcomed the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, describing it as a significant step towards strengthening the economies of both countries.

“I feel that the trade agreement reached between India and New Zealand is very significant. This agreement will help boost the economies of both nations and create employment opportunities for many unemployed individuals. Many Indians reside in New Zealand. This trade agreement holds considerable importance, and both countries stand to benefit from it. Therefore, I welcome this agreement,” Athawale said.

Commenting on Dussehra celebrations, Athawale highlighted the festival’s cultural and religious significance across the country, including its importance for the Buddhist community.

"Dussehra is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. Prior to it, the festival of Navratri takes place. In many places, whether in Mumbai, Gujarat, Rajasthan, or Delhi, Garba and Dandiya are held, where youth and people of all ages participate and celebrate with immense joy. Dussehra is a landmark and revolutionary day. It was on this day, October 14, 1956, which coincided with Dussehra that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar converted to Buddhism. Therefore, Dussehra holds immense significance and pride for our Buddhist community, alongside its importance in Hindu tradition. In West Bengal, Durga Puja is celebrated with great devotion as well," he said.

--IANS

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