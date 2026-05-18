Raphinha double powers Barcelona to historic home record

Barcelona, May 18 (IANS) FC Barcelona wrapped up their title-winning La Liga season in memorable style. A brace from Raphinha led to a 3-1 victory over Real Betis. This victory made Barcelona the first team to win all 19 home matches in a 38-game La Liga season.

Having already secured the championship by defeating Real Madrid last weekend, Barcelona maintained their strong form under Hansi Flick with another powerful performance in front of their home fans.

Raphinha set the pace in the 28th minute with a smartly taken free-kick that caught Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles off guard at his near post. The Brazilian doubled Barcelona’s lead just after the hour mark. He took advantage of a loose pass from Betis captain Hector Bellerin and calmly scored.

Betis briefly threatened a comeback when Barcelona midfielder Gavi fouled Isco in the box. The former Madrid player converted the resulting penalty. However, Barcelona quickly restored their two-goal lead as defender Joao Cancelo curled an excellent strike into the bottom corner from distance.

This win secured an impressive home record for Barcelona's 2025-26 team. They became only the 11th team in La Liga history to win every home league match in a season, the first since Real Madrid did it in 1985-86. Barcelona last achieved a perfect home campaign in 1959-60.

Their success is even more remarkable considering that the club played in three different venues this season: the Estadi Johan Cruyff, the Olympic Stadium, and the newly renovated Camp Nou.

The evening also had an emotional touch as veteran striker Robert Lewandowski received a standing ovation after being substituted late in the match. The 37-year-old forward is set to leave Barcelona this summer at the end of his contract, finishing his time at the club with 119 goals in 191 appearances since joining in 2022.

--IANS

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