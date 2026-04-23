Reese Witherspoon responds to social media flak around her video on AI

Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has responded to the backlash that she received after sharing her latest video on social media.

The actress received flak on Instagram after she shared a video in which she appeared to speaking in favour of AI. The actress has now insisted that she is "just a curious human" after backlash over her comments about AI.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and wrote, “Well, I guess my Al post got people talking. To be clear, no one is paying me to talk about this. "I’m just a curious human. My kids are learning about Al tools, I know a lot of founders who are vibe coding, and I hear about people using Al in EVERY sector of business. But I want to acknowledge people’s concerns, they are valid. I’m aware of the impact this could have on jobs across so many industries. I understand environmental concerns. I care deeply about local communities. And I have concerns about impending AGI”.

“I don’t believe computers should replace humanity. I’m planning on learning as much as possible so that I’m educated about this technological revolution. If you want to learn with me, great, let’s do this! If you don’t, that’s okay too”, she added.

In her original video, the actress took a pro stance for AI education, pointing to the way the technology is enveloping everyday life.

She said in a video, "I think it’s time to learn about AI. I was with about 10 women at a book club yesterday, and I said to the 10 of them, ‘How many of you guys use AI?’. And only three of them used AI. And then, I said, ‘How many of the three of you feel like you really know what you’re doing or they’re using it the right way?’. And there was only one person. So, if three out of 10 women are the only ones using AI, that means 70% of that group is not keeping up”.

“The thing I’ve learned about technology is, if you don’t get a little bit of understanding from the very beginning, it just speeds past you. So, you have to have little bits of learning just to keep up. And let’s get real, our kids are all using this every single day. I think we should learn the basics together, and learn some really good tools that are going to make our everyday lives easier and better. Do you want me to share what I’m learning with you? It’s time, people”, she added.

--IANS

aa/