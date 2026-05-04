Reese Witherspoon is choosing ‘happiness’ over anything this spring

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Hollywood star and producer Reese Witherspoon has embraced the powerful mantra of choosing happiness above all else. This spring, she is leaning into joy, balance, and meaningful moments.

Giving a peek into her spring days, the actress posted a series of images, from posing with her pet French Bulldog to the meals she enjoyed, moments from her set life, and photos with her close friends.

“Choosing happiness this spring,” she wrote as the caption.

An avid user of Instagram, Reese had recently on April 27 had showcased her gratitude for playing some iconic characters including Elle Woods, June Carter Cash and Tracy Flick to name a few.

Witherspoon, who has been named in the annual "100 Most Beautiful" issues of People magazine four times, shared a series of memorable characters she has played over three decades in cinema on Instagram.

She wrote in the caption: “Some of the moments I’m most grateful for are the ones where I get to play these characters and remind other women that they can be anything they want to be.”

The actress shared a carousel of images, which initially had a text overlay reading: “What I’ve learned from playing these women.”

The 50-year-old actress has been feted with various honours, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Golden Globe Awards.

Witherspoon began her career as a teenager, making her screen debut in The Man in the Moon in 1991.

She was then seen in Freeway and Fear, Cruel Intentions, and for her portrayal of Tracy Flick in the black comedy Election. The actress gained wider recognition for playing Elle Woods in the comedy Legally Blonde and its sequel, and for starring in the romantic comedy Sweet Home Alabama.

Witherspoon was last seen in You're Cordially Invited directed by Nicholas Stoller. It also stars Will Ferrell.

As per the synopsis: “When the weddings of widowed father Jim Caldwell's daughter and Margot Buckley's sister are double-booked at the same small island venue, they both try to preserve the wedding weekend.”

--IANS

dc/