New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) India needs to rebuild its foreign exchange reserves as it is a more sustainable solution to ease elevated rupee forward premiums and strengthen external sector resilience, a report said on Friday.

The report from Axis Bank Economic Research said near-term RBI balance sheet swaps could help moderate forward premiums but forex reserve strengthening is a more durable solution.

India's effective foreign exchange reserve adequacy has eased to its lowest level since 2013 under traditional reserve adequacy measures, highlighting the need to rebuild reserves.

The report noted that rupee forward premiums remain significantly elevated, with the 12-month forward point at 4.74 per cent and the three-year forward point at 6.48 per cent, reflecting a sustained divergence between forward premiums and interest rate differentials.

Heavy intervention by the Reserve Bank of India to contain rupee depreciation has suppressed spot currency movements, while forward premiums have remained elevated amid expectations of INR weakening.

The report also pointed to surplus US dollar liquidity in the financial system, driven by strong foreign portfolio investor inflows, particularly amid the global AI-driven equity selloff, coupled with past RBI interventions, have contributed to a surplus of US dollar liquidity in the system.

Placing funds consumes limits and capital, but deploying through Sell/Buy (S/B) FX swaps raises forwards, it added.

“Elevated forwards have been a result of expectations of INR weakening, given the relative sizes of OIS vs forward markets, and heavy RBI intervention to suppress INR depreciation," the report noted.

Elevated forward premiums are feeding into interest rate expectations, with OIS pricing indicating an increase of around 75 bps from current levels, largely driven by forward market dynamics.

The Indian rupee climbed to its highest level of the current financial year this week, supported by record foreign portfolio inflows into domestic equities, lower crude oil prices and improved dollar supply-demand conditions.

—IANS

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