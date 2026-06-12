realme P4R 5G: Bringing an 8000mAh battery experience to the under Rs 20,000 segment

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) For years, smartphone buyers in India have largely focused on cameras, processors and design while making a purchase decision. However, as usage patterns continue to evolve, battery life is rapidly emerging as one of the most important considerations.

According to a Counterpoint Research survey, battery life has now emerged as the most important purchase factor in the sub-20,000 segment, overtaking even the processor, especially as the competition in this bracket continues to heat up.

For many users, battery life remains one of the biggest deciding factors while buying a smartphone. Whether it's navigating through traffic, attending online meetings, streaming content, or staying connected on social media, today's smartphones are expected to last from morning to night without compromise.

This growing demand for dependable battery endurance has pushed brands to rethink what users should expect in the sub-20,000 segment. While performance and cameras continue to matter, long-lasting battery life is increasingly becoming a non-negotiable feature for buyers looking for a reliable daily driver.

With the launch of the realme P4R 5G on 10th June, realme is making a direct play for consumers looking for the best battery under 20,000.

The smartphone features a massive 8000mAh Titan Battery paired with 45W Fast Charging, offering one of the best battery smartphone propositions in the under 20,000 segment. While most smartphones in this category continue to offer 5000mAh–6000mAh batteries, the realme P4R 5G delivers significantly higher capacity without compromising on portability, maintaining a slim 8.8mm profile and weighing under 218g.

In real-world usage, the larger battery is designed to support up to three days of typical use on a single charge, while gamers can enjoy up to 12 hours of BGMI gameplay. Combined with AI Power Saving technology, the device is built to minimise charging interruptions and address battery anxiety for heavy users.

realme goes beyond endurance with a strong focus on battery longevity, safety, and intelligent charging, making it one of the best smartphones in its category. The battery retains over 80% health after up to 1,600 cycles, backed by AI optimisation for a longer lifespan. It passes 30 safety tests, operates in extreme temperatures (-20°C to 56°C), and supports 45W fast charging (50% in under 48 minutes). Features like AI Night Charging, Charging Boost, Cold Charging Mode, Bypass Charging for gaming, and reverse charging enhance usability.

The realme P4R 5G stands out as the best battery smartphone choice for performance and value, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with up to 14GB of dynamic RAM and 256GB storage. It features a 6.8-inch 144Hz ultra-bright display, an advanced cooling system, a 50MP AI camera, Google Gemini integration, and AI imaging tools. With IP65 protection and military-grade durability, it delivers a reliable, well-rounded experience, positioning it among the best smartphones for everyday use and gaming.

As consumer priorities shift toward devices that can reliably last through increasingly demanding lifestyles, battery life has become a key purchase consideration alongside performance and durability.

The realme P4R 5G addresses these evolving needs by combining its segment-leading 8000mAh Titan Battery and 45W Fast Charging with a balanced mix of performance, display quality, AI capabilities, and rugged design. This makes it a compelling choice for consumers seeking the best battery smartphone that delivers long-lasting endurance without compromising on the features that matter most in everyday use.

--IANS

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