Really honoured to be here to be playing the Test series against Australia, says Taskin

Darwin, Aug 10 (IANS) Expressing childlike delight at finally getting the chance to play Test cricket in Australia, senior fast bowler Taskin Ahmed said on Monday that Bangladesh are feeling ‘really honoured’ to feature in a Test series in the country after 23 years.

Taskin, who first visited Australia 14 years ago as a member of the Bangladesh team in the Under-19 World Cup in 2012, is set to lead the senior team's pace attack in Thursday’s series opener at the Marrara Stadium.

"We are really honoured to be here to be playing the Test series against Australia. No doubt Australia is one of the biggest teams in the world, and playing in Australia against Australia in Test cricket, it's a really proud moment for every one of our players. So, definitely that won't be an easy series for us, but still, we are hoping to do really well in the upcoming Australia series," Taskin told reporters on Monday.

Taskin, 31, has featured in the 2015 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, but has never faced the hosts in the longest format on their home turf. "From my childhood, I've been watching Australia team players, like great fast bowlers, legendary players.

“Really, now I have the opportunity to play against them. So I'm really excited. Australia is my favourite place to bowl. I have been watching all of them- Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins, even Boland also doing well. If I have a chance to chat with them, definitely I will do," he added.

Bangladesh enter the series on the back of a historic 2-1 ODI series victory over Australia in Mirpur two months ago, where the home pitches offered uncharacteristic pace and bounce. Taskin believes that performance provided a boost to the visitors, even though conditions in Australia present a completely different challenge.

"That was a really great series for us, especially because normally, traditionally in Mirpur, it used to be a turning and slow wicket, but the last series was pretty sporting conditions. We all played a good series, and we won against Australia. That's giving us really good confidence to play against them. But still, home and away, there is a big difference."

Addressing Bangladesh's disappointing warm-up outing on Saturday, where they were bundled out for 54 in an innings defeat against a Cricket Australia XI, Taskin insisted the squad is focused on making rapid adjustments before the first Test.

"That wasn't a great feeling after losing against Cricket Australia, that practice game. But in cricket that happens. We are also still trying to adjust to the conditions and pitches quickly. That was a good preparation, but we lost; still, we are hoping to do well in the main match."

--IANS

nr/bsk/