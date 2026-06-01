June 01, 2026 3:20 PM हिंदी

PM Modi, Myanmar Prez Min Aung Hlaing hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House

PM Modi, Myanmar Prez Min Aung Hlaing hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing in Delhi's Hyderabad House on Monday and discussed further strengthening the ties between the two countries.

The two leaders will discuss strengthening the cooperation across various sectors, including trade, economics, technology and people-to-people ties.

Later in the day, the visiting leader will meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

He is also scheduled to visit The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One at Raipithora cultural complex, Kutub Golf Course, Qila Rai Pithora in Delhi. This is a landmark international exposition showcasing the sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha.

Earlier on Sunday, Myanmar President Hlaing met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Delhi and discussed security cooperation.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday called on U Min Aung Hlaing.

“Pleased to call on President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar in New Delhi today. Appreciate his positive sentiment towards deepening our longstanding bilateral cooperation,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting.

“Look forward to his meeting with PM Narendra Modi to advance our partnership for peace, progress and prosperity,” he added.

President U Min Aung Hlaing arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day, where he was received by Minister of State (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport.

After receiving the visiting President, MoS Singh stated on X, "Honoured to welcome President H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on his arrival in Delhi. His visit underscores the enduring civilisational, cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Myanmar. It also provides an opportunity to further strengthen our partnership across diverse sectors and advance our shared vision for regional peace, prosperity and connectivity."

Earlier in the day, the Myanmar President began his five-day visit to India from Gaya in Bihar.

"The visit reflects the strong spiritual, historical and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries and the depth of our ongoing cooperation," MEA said upon his arrival in Gaya.

This is President U Min Aung Hlaing's first visit to India after assuming office. He is also scheduled to participate in a business forum. For his visit, he is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several cabinet ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

On June 2, the visiting President will travel to Mumbai for business and industry interactions and site visits.

--IANS

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