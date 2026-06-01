Team 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' seeks blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, announces release date

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) The anticipation surrounding the upcoming continues to grow stronger with every new update. Animated feature Mahaprabhu Jagannath, after receiving appreciation for its first poster across India, the film reached a spiritually significant milestone as the team visited globally revered humanitarian, spiritual leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, at The Art of Living International Center in Bangalore.

During the heartfelt meeting, the makers of the film presented the official poster of Mahaprabhu Jagannath to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and sought his blessings for the film’s journey and release. Gurudev warmly greeted the entire team and extended his blessings and best wishes for the success of the project.

Following the memorable interaction, the makers officially announced the film’s pan-India theatrical release date as 10th July and unveiled the film’s highly anticipated second poster.

After the success of television series Jay Jagannath, the beloved world of Lord Jagannath is now set to arrive on the big screen in a grand multilingual theatrical spectacle.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath is envisioned as a complete family entertainer that beautifully combines high-quality animation with rich cultural and spiritual storytelling. The film is said to deliver meaningful learnings while remaining visually engaging and emotionally resonant for audiences of all age groups.

Rooted deeply in devotional storytelling and Indian cultural imagination, the project aims to offer mythological inspiration through an immersive exploration of the rich lore of Lord Jagannath, brought alive with vibrant animation and child-friendly visuals designed especially for younger audiences while remaining emotionally impactful for families nationwide.

Produced by Durga Prasad Dalai under the banner of Ele Animations Pvt Ltd., the film follows the massive success of the acclaimed animated series Jay Jagannath.

The series had garnered millions of views and become a household favourite while airing on the Pogo channel. Building on that success, the production house is now preparing for a massive theatrical footprint.

The movie will have theatrical release across more than 300 screens nationwide in Hindi, Odia, and Telugu.

The film is directed by Shripad Warkhedkar, with screenplay and dialogues penned by Pallavi Sharma, with music composed by Aviral Kumar.

The film officially arrives in cinemas across India on 10th July.

–IANS

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