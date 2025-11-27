RBI’s all-India House Price Index rises by 2.2 pc in Q2 of 2025-26

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) The all-India House Price Index (HPI) based on real estate deals in 18 major cities in the country increased by 2.2 per cent in the second quarter of the current financial year (2025-26) compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday.

Cities like Nagpur, Ghaziabad and Chandigarh contributed to the rise in HPI, the RBI statement said.

The growth in the housing price index is lower than the 7 per cent growth recorded in the same quarter last year.

On quarter on quarter basis, the index registered a decline of 0.6 per cent, contributed largely by Kolkata, Chennai Lucknow and Hyderabad.

The value of the House Price Index declined from 113.4 to 112.7 in Q2:2025-26 as compared to Q1:2025-26, owing to decrease of the index, the RBI statement further explained.

The Reserve Bank of India compiles the HPI every quarter based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities.

The 18 cities covered by the RBI are Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, Ghaziabad, Thane, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chandigarh and Nagpur.

The HPI for Q2:2025-26 has been released with a new base year of 2022-23. The earlier base year was 2010-11.

Eight new cities -- Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, Ghaziabad, Thane, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chandigarh and Nagpur -- have been added to the 10 major cities in the new series with base year 2022-23 in order to broaden the coverage of the index.

All-India HPI based on transaction-level data of 18 major cities increased by 3.6 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of the current fiscal, according to Reserve Bank data released last month. This was lower than the 7.6 per cent growth in the first quarter of the previous year. Nagpur, Chandigarh, Chennai and Kochi registered the maximum increase over the last quarter.

