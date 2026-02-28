'J&K’s Ranji Trophy win reflects grit, discipline, and passion': PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title, calling the historic achievement a proud moment for the people of the region and a reflection of the team’s grit, discipline, and passion.

"Congratulations to the Jammu and Kashmir team for their first-ever Ranji Trophy win. This historic triumph reflects the remarkable grit, discipline, and passion of the team,” the Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jammu & Kashmir scripted history at the Hubli Cricket Ground by winning the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final on the basis of a massive first-innings lead against eight-time champions Karnataka, marking their first title after 67 years of participation in India’s premier domestic tournament.

'It is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and it highlights the growing sporting passion and talent there,' PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister further expressed hope that the landmark achievement would motivate the next generation of athletes from the region to pursue sport with ambition and confidence. “May this feat inspire many young athletes to dream big and play more,” The Prime Minister noted.

J&K piled up a commanding 584 in their first innings, powered by Shubham Pundir’s century and strong contributions across the order. Their bowlers, led by the tournament’s leading wicket-taker Auqib Nabi Dar’s five-wicket haul, then dismissed Karnataka for 293 to gain a decisive advantage.

Jammu & Kashmir further tightened their grip in the second innings against a strong bowling attack of Karnataka, with Qamran Iqbal’s superb 160 and Sahil Lotra’s maiden first-class hundred taking them to 342/4 before skipper Paras Dogra declared. With the lead far beyond Karnataka’s reach and time running out, the match ended in a draw, handing Jammu & Kashmir a famous victory on the basis of their dominant first-innings performance.

--IANS

sds/bsk/