December 01, 2025 5:34 AM हिंदी

RBI may pause repo rate cut amid surge in GDP growth: SBI report

RBI may pause repo rate cut amid surge in GDP growth: SBI report

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Expectations built till a few days back of a shallow rate cut of 25 basis points (bps) by the RBI appear to have faded as finer readings of the strong Q2 growth print and the evolving playbook make the choice tilted in favour of a pause in December policy, according to an SBI Research report released on Sunday.

A broader trend emerging now from rate actions of Central Banks worldwide is that monetary policy has entered a phase of pause, with differences across geographies. The number of rate decisions, while still dominated by cuts, is far less in count. However, equity markets globally are veering towards irrationality, even as NIFTY 500 in comparison looks better represented, the report further states.

"But it is important to continue with affirmative actions outside policy space. Important to change the market perception too as the G-Sec market is increasingly dislocated, with the spread between the overnight repo rate and the 10-year G-Sec yield widening from 40–50 bps to 100-110 bps, despite a cumulative 100 bps rate cut and CRR reductions disrupting monetary policy transmission," stated the report released in the run-up to the Monetary Policy Committee meeting in the first week of December.

Broad basing growth, sans any rate cut, may necessitate ushering in a "neutral regime" tantamount to "calibrated easing" by targeting yields and liquidity management simultaneously, the report further states.

The RBI should make a communication with the market with a clear distinction between temporary liquidity injection or withdrawal and permanent liquidity injection or withdrawal when market conditions or sentiments warrant such action. This will ensure the coexistence of short-term liquidity measures synchronised with long term liquidity measures without altering the basic structure. This will also usher in an efficient market with less cacophony and more rationality, the SBI report observes.

It is of the view that the RBI may have to ensure "calibrated easing" within “neutral stance” through liquidity measures to ensure a sobering impact on yields.

This would entail: Injection of durable liquidity operations like open market operations (OMO) or any other tools in line with the Revised Liquidity Management Framework. Publication of the OMO Calendar across the curve for liquidity management and rate transmission will be a fillip. To ensure full transmission of the 100 bps rate cut, OMO purchase auctions may be conducted to maintain durable liquidity at 2-2.5 per cent of NDTL. To normalise the spread between Government Securities (G-Secs) and State Development Loans (SDLs), which has increased, SDLs may be included in the Durable Liquidity operations, the report states.

To support market sentiment and anchor long-term yields, the RBI may consider a liquidity-neutral Operation Twist in G-Secs and SDLs to reduce volatility and restore stability in the yield curve, the SBI report added.

--IANS

sps/vd

LATEST NEWS

Bayern Munich getting ready for big moments in 2026, says coach Vincent Kompany ahead of their German Cup clash with Union Berlin. Photo credit: Bayern Munich

Football: Bayern Munich getting ready for big moments in 2026, says coach Kompany

I visualise the game a lot, it helps me relax and play out there, says Virat Kohli after helping India beat South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

1st ODI: I visualise the game a lot, it helps me relax and play out there, says Kohli after helping India beat SA

Yogi govt in UP highlights full-cycle support model for women; schemes focus on security, welfare

Yogi govt highlights full-cycle support model for women; schemes focus on security, welfare

Indomitable India stun Iran in the Qualifying Tournament in Ahmedabad, seal berth in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026. Photo credit: AIFF

Indomitable India stun Iran in Ahmedabad, seal berth in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026

Elon Musk on H-1B: America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India

Elon Musk on H-1B: America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India

India brush past South Africa in close encounter, take a 1-0 lead in three-match series in the first ODI of the three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

1st ODI: India brush past South Africa in close encounter, take 1-0 lead in three-match series

First principle of British foreign policy: Protecting England by the finances of India

First principle of British foreign policy: Protecting England by the finances of India (From the Archives)

Dhanush, Kriti Sanon & Aanand L. Rai fall in 'Ishk' with the Pune street food

Dhanush, Kriti Sanon & Aanand L. Rai fall in 'Ishk' with the Pune street food

India settle for silver medal after a hard-fought 0-1 loss to Belgium in the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 in Ipoh, Malaysia, on Sunday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India settle for silver medal after a hard-fought 0-1 loss to Belgium

Bill to impose extra levy on tobacco, pan masala for replacing GST cess to be tabled in LS

Bill to impose extra levy on tobacco, pan masala for replacing GST cess to be tabled in LS