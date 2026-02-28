Delhi to host ‘Nari to Narayani’ national dialogue on women’s role in nation-building

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) A two-day national convention titled ‘Bharati – Nari se Narayani’, aimed at celebrating and strengthening the transformative journey of women from ‘Nari’ to ‘Narayani’, will be held in the national capital on March 7-8.

The convention is being jointly organised by Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Bharatiya Vidvat Parishat and Sharanya at Vigyan Bhawan.

Describing ‘Bharati’ as an ambitious project, the organisers said the core motto is to transform ‘Nari’ into a strategic and empowered ‘Narayani’. “This is our first-ever conference of this scale. We have invited Indian women leaders from diverse fields to deliberate on what more can be done for women across the country. Our approach is to connect, support and stand by women whenever they need collective strength,” they said.

Anju Ahuja, President, Sharanya and Seetha Gayatri Andanam, Pramukh Karyvahika Rahstriya Sevika Samiti, emphasised that the primary objective is to awaken and empower contemporary women.

“Our main objective is to awaken and empower the women of today. The situation in our country is such that almost every day we hear reports of injustice against women. While women are progressing, becoming self-respectful and self-reliant, there are still elements in society that attempt to push them backward,” Anju Ahuja said.

“We want to raise awareness among women to such an extent that nothing like this happens to the coming generations,” she added.

Seetha Gayatri Andanam informed that the convention will be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Pramukh Sanchalika of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Shanta Kumari. The valedictory address will be delivered by President Droupadi Murmu.

Highlighting the philosophical foundation of the event, she said that global discussions on women often frame men and women as competitors. “However, Indian thought views women and men as complementary to each other. They must work together. At the same time, we must further enhance the dignity and respect of women,” she said.

V. Shivani, Secretary, Bharatiya Vidvat Parishat, stated that the convention will bring together women thought leaders from across India for intensive deliberations rather than formal paper presentations.

“This is not a paper presentation format. It will be a full discussion session where participants will deliberate on the future of women — what can be done for women in remote areas and how to address region-specific challenges,” she said.

The organisers have identified several thematic areas for discussion: Vidya (Knowledge), focusing on education and leadership and inviting vice-chancellors and concerned ministers; Shakti, centred on self-reliance and skill-based training; Mukti; Siddhi; Prakriti; Sanskriti; and Kriti.

The convention aims to build a nationwide network of women intellectuals and leaders to collectively shape strategies for social transformation and empowerment rooted in Indian civilisational values.

--IANS

sn/uk