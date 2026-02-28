Mohan Babu plays Venkatappaya Naidu in Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni's debut film 'Srinivasa Mangapuram'

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (IANS) The makers of director Ajay Bhupathi's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Srinivasa Mangapuram', featuring Telugu star Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni in the lead, on Saturday announced that veteran actor Mohan Babu played a character called Venkatappaya Naidu in the film.

Vyjayanthi Movies, which is presenting the film, took to its social media timelines to share the first look picture of the actor in the film and wrote, "Introducing the Legendary @themohanbabu garu as “VENKATAPPAYA NAIDU” from #SrinivasaMangapuram. Brace yourselves for his towering performance in a role carved with power and pride. @DirAjayBhupathi #JayaKrishnaGhattamaneni #RashaThadani @AshwiniDuttCh @gemini_kiran @gvprakash."

Chandamama Kathalu Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the same announcement.

For the unaware, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni- the grandson of Superstar Krishna and son of late Ramesh Babu and nephew of Superstar Mahesh Babu, is to make his debut in the world of acting with this film. The film is being directed by Ajay Bhupathi, best known for having made the blockbusters 'RX 100' and 'Mangalavaram'.

Until its title was announced recently, this ambitious project, which sources say, will be rich in emotion, intensity, and authenticity, was being referred to as #AB4.

The film is being presented by Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by P. Kiran Garu under the Chandamama Kathalu banner.

Interestingly, Ashwini Dutt, who is presenting this film, is the same person who had earlier produced the cult blockbuster 'Agni Parvatham' featuring Superstar Krishna and later introduced Mahesh Babu to Telugu cinema with 'Rajakumarudu'.

The friendship that is between Ashwini Dutt and superstar Mahesh Babu's family continues with the ace producer launching the third-generation star, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, in collaboration with Ajay Bhupathi, a filmmaker celebrated for his raw storytelling and emotional depth.

Sources say that Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni has fully prepared himself for his film debut, by undergoing intense training in acting, fights and dance.

Sources add that the film will be set against the breathtaking backdrop of rugged hills and rooted in earthy realism and that it will present a refreshing, soulful, and intense love story.

