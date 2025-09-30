September 30, 2025 1:15 PM हिंदी

RBI eases norms for small business loans, working capital loans to jewellers

RBI eases norms for small business loans, working capital loans to jewellers

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued new guidelines for small business loans, increasing the lending flexibility for banks, in adjusting the additional interest or spread charged over the loan term.

The RBI has also eased lending restrictions for businesses that depend on gold as a raw material.

"Banks are generally prohibited from lending for the purchase of gold or silver in any form, or lending against the security of primary gold or silver. However, a carve-out has been allowed for Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) for granting working capital loans to jewellers," the statement said.

Regarding business loans, banks could previously revise the spread linked to a borrower’s credit risk only once every three years.

Under the new rule, banks may now reduce other spread components earlier than the three-year period to benefit borrowers. Additionally, borrowers will now have the option to switch to a fixed-rate loan at the time of reset.

New regulations allow banks to provide working capital loans to any business using gold as a raw material, expanding credit access beyond the jewellery sector, which previously had limited exceptions for financing gold and silver purchases.

RBI issued seven directions for lenders, three mandatory and four open for consultation. The RBI has invited feedback on these measures until October 20.

The central bank has expanded the role of smaller urban co-operatives in lending, extending the reach of credit. Capital rules have also been eased, with banks now allowed to use foreign-currency and overseas-rupee bonds as Additional Tier 1 capital, making it easier to access global markets.

The RBI's direction mandated the submission of credit information by Credit Institutions (CIs) to Credit Information Companies (CICs) at fortnightly or shorter intervals.

The RBI has now proposed to transition to weekly credit information submission by CIs to CICs.

The draft amendments also mandate measures to facilitate faster data submission and error rectification by the CIs, the release said.

Further, to facilitate aggregation of credit information by CICs, it is proposed to capture the Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) number in a separate field in the reporting format of the consumer segment, the release noted.

--IANS

aar/rad

LATEST NEWS

Subhash Ghai reflects on Indian Cinema, notes Gen Z’s silence on Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt

Subhash Ghai reflects on Indian Cinema, notes Gen Z’s silence on Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt

PKL 12: Heartbreak was evident, they must learn to move forward, says Rishank on Haryana Steelers’ loss to Delhi

PKL 12: Heartbreak was evident, they must learn to move forward, says Rishank on Haryana Steelers’ loss to Delhi

Janhvi Kapoor shares why she’s been excited to take on a commercial family film

Janhvi Kapoor shares why she’s been excited to take on a commercial family film

Janhvi Kapoor reveals who was the most entertaining on the sets of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

Janhvi Kapoor reveals who was the most entertaining on the sets of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

RBI eases norms for small business loans, working capital loans to jewellers

RBI eases norms for small business loans, working capital loans to jewellers

Art should unite, not divide, says Pawan Kalyan as he backs ticket price hike for Kantara Chapter 1 in AP

Art should unite, not divide, says Pawan Kalyan as he backs ticket price hike for Kantara: Chapter 1 in AP

'Everyone wants to beat Australia, but we stay composed', says captain Alyssa Healy

'Everyone wants to beat Australia, but we'll stay composed under pressure', says captain Alyssa Healy

Varun Dhawan celebrates Ashtami, calls meal with kids his ‘best ever’

Varun Dhawan celebrates Ashtami, calls meal with kids his ‘best ever’

Paresh Rawal reacts after ‘The Taj Story’ stirs up controversy, clarifies it does not deal with any religious matters

Man Industries shares plunge over 15 pc as SEBI bars top executives from market

Man Industries shares plunge over 15 pc as SEBI bars top executives from market