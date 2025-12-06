When world talks about slowdown, India writes growth stories: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) India is on the path of self-confidence, which has allowed the country to emerge as a pillar of trust amid any sort of global uncertainties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2025, the Prime Minister said that when the world talks about a slowdown, India writes stories of growth, and when the world faces a trust crisis, India becomes a pillar of trust.

He said that the world today is full of uncertainties; meanwhile, India is playing in a different league of confidence and growth.

“We are at a juncture, where one fourth of the 21st century has passed, and the world has seen many ups and downs during this period - financial crisis, global pandemic, technological disruptions and these situations in some way or the other challenged the world," the PM noted.

However, at a time when the world is full of uncertainties, India seems to be in a different league of full self-confidence, he added.

Prime Minister further said that 2025 witnessed a strong macroeconomic signal, helping the country become the growth driver of the global economy.

“When global growth is at 3 per cent, the economies of G7 countries are somewhere near 1.5 per cent. India is the model of high growth and low inflation,” PM Modi highlighted.

He said that India's growth is not limited to figures, but also reflects in the change in mentality, resilience and more.

The Prime Minister stated that the small cities and villages are today becoming hubs of MSMEs and startups.

“Today, our villages and smaller cities are also getting the latest technological advancements. Smaller cities have now become hubs of MSMEs. Farmers in villages are now connecting to a global hub,” he said, adding that Indian women are also “establishing their might globally," PM said.

He further added that it is important to discuss another change that India has brought on.

“Reforms used to be reactionary in India - they would be brought on to score political points or manage a crisis. But now, reform is a given - in every sector, we are growing at a constant pace. Our intent is nation first,” said PM Modi.

