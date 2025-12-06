Shefali Shah shares her travel journey from being 'Mother India' to becoming 'Simran'

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah used social media to reflect on her travel journey from being a 'Mother India' to her family to finally turning to Simran from "DDLJ".

Shefali, in her latest Insta post, talked about when her ‘Once in a lifetime trip’ turned into a chaotic nightmare.

In her own words, she mentioned all the things we end up stressing over such as, "Packing, excess baggage, planning vegetarian food. The itinerary missing the exact activity you wanted. (sic)."

And of course, one also has to deal with, "The delay in leaving home. Annoyance at the inability of humans to be able to read time. A traffic jam at 12 am. The panic of missing the flight. Reaching the airport but stuck in long lines. The disappointment of the paid-for but not received window seat. And of course the anxiety of leaving the pups", making one question the ‘Saha parivaar Saha kutumb’ trip.

Sharing how the woman of the house who is dealing with and managing so much might appear to a stranger at the airport, Shefali added, "Ironically at the airport, what strangers see is an excited family laughing and enjoying except one lone woman, sulking. SHE seems like the outsider. Hiding behind books. Wandering off looking for something she doesn’t need. Sulking. That woman is me."

However, two years ago, Shefali ended up going on a solo trip, changing her perspective about traveling alone for good.

"I saw a woman alone, lost, slightly bent with disappointment. A woman trying hard to find joy in solitude. A woman surprised to realise that even though she was alone, she wasn’t lonely. That woman too was me," her post read.

She added, "From being Mother India to being Simran who caught a lifeline dangling from a train, to today—going on a much-anticipated and coveted ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ trip with ‘Shah and sons’ to see ‘Tare Zameen Par’".

As she was headed on another trip with her family, Shefali reminded herself " DARLING… alone or with others, you are enough".

--IANS

pm/