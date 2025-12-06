Shilpa Shetty feels 'blessed' after visiting the holy shrine of Goddess Lakshmi in Kolhapur

Mumbai Dec 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently visited the holy temple of Goddess Mahalaxmi situated in the city of Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

The actress shared a photo from her divine trip on her social media account.

In the picture, Shilpa is seen inside the sacred premises of the Mahalakshmi Temple in Kolhapur, dressed in a vibrant yellow saree, holding a beautifully decorated offering plate filled with flowers, and smiling warmly for the camera. Standing beside her are her few companions, along with temple priests in the background.

She captioned the photo as "#kolhapurlaxmitemple #blessed".

The last few months have been spiritually positive for the actress.

A few days ago, she brought home Sai Baba's sacred Kafni and Paduka.

The actress had expressed gratitude as she welcomed the holy symbols into her home, calling it a blessing and a moment of divine grace.

Shilpa had posted a video on her social media account where she, along with her husband, Raj Kundra, and other family members, could be seen worshipping Sai Baba's sacred belongings.

She also added late superstar singer Lata Mangeshkar’s chorus 'Shirdi Majhe Pandharpur' as a background score for the music.

Shilpa wrote, "Filled with gratitude and love as I bring home your sacred Kafni and Paduka, Sai. May your divine presence fill my home and heart, guiding me with Shraddha and Saburi. Om Sai Ram. #gratitude #love #blessings #miracles."

For the uninitiated, the "Kafni" is the long, robe-like attire worn by Shirdi Sai Baba, while the "Paduka" represents his sacred sandals or footprints.

Devotees regard these sacred belongings as deeply blessed, and many welcome them into their homes as a gesture of profound respect and devotion to Sai Baba.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to films with the 2021 release 'Hungama 2', which marked her return after 14 years.

She was also recently seen as a judge on the reality show 'Super Dancer Chapter 5'.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming Kannada action entertainer 'KD: The Devil', where she essays the role of Satyavati.

The movie, directed by Prem, also features Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi.

