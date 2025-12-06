December 06, 2025 8:11 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Is the International Crimes Tribunal a weapon of revenge, now?

Bangladesh: Is the International Crimes Tribunal a weapon of revenge, now?

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) August 5, 2024, will be remembered as a historic turning point in Bangladesh’s political journey. The fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government marked the end of an era—an era deeply intertwined with the legacy of the 1971 Liberation War, the pursuit of transitional justice, and an increasingly authoritarian political framework.

In its place, a fragile and confused new political setup has emerged, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who, despite his international acclaim, appears ill-equipped to manage the complexities of a fractured nation.

Bangladesh today stands at a crossroads—politically unstable, socially fragmented, and economically stalled. Law and order have collapsed, with law enforcement either absent or complicit. Amid this chaos, one of the most disturbing developments has been the reported takeover of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) by anti-liberation forces, particularly from right-wing factions.

The new ICT leadership appears preoccupied with finding ways to punish Sheikh Hasina and her allies. Even former prosecutors have not been spared—Tureen Afroz, a former prosecutor, was arrested and reportedly tortured in her own home after the fall of the Hasina government.

The tribunal’s primary focus now seems to be targeting members of a specific political party—the Awami League—on accusations related to the mass uprising of 2024 that led to the government’s collapse. This is not merely a political transition. It is a dangerous reversal—a grotesque distortion of justice and history.

From Transitional justice to political vendetta

The International Crimes Tribunal was established in 2009 with the aim of bringing to justice the perpetrators of war crimes committed during Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. In principle, it was a noble endeavour—a long-overdue acknowledgement of the need for historical accountability. Many war criminals, particularly from Jamaat-e-Islami and the BNP, were prosecuted, with some even sentenced to death.

While many ordinary Bangladeshis, especially families of 1971 martyrs, supported the idea of justice, the overt politicisation of the tribunal gradually eroded its legitimacy. But no one could have imagined that the tribunal itself would one day fall into the hands of the very forces it once sought to prosecute. Yet, that is the grim reality today.

Jamaat’s spectre returns

The resurgence of Jamaat-Shibir elements within the current political framework is deeply alarming—not only because of their past, but because of what it symbolises. It marks the complete reversal of the political narrative that has shaped Bangladesh for the past two decades.

Reports now suggest that several individuals with known ties to Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, are now influencing—and in some cases directly managing—the International Crimes Tribunal. It is nothing short of surreal. How can a nation reconcile with the fact that a tribunal once created to hold war criminals accountable is now run, in part, by those accused of committing some of the gravest crimes during the Liberation War?

This development is not just a political scandal; it is a national disgrace. It insults the memory of the 3 million who were martyred and the countless women who were raped in 1971. It undermines the very foundation of our national identity.

The Disillusionment of Democracy

Muhammad Yunus’s unexpected rise to leadership was initially met with hope—particularly among groups sympathetic to anti-Bangladesh sentiments, pro-Pakistani elements, and war criminals. With the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, many of these groups expressed relief.

However, Yunus’s government, largely composed of technocrats and opportunists, lacks both political capital and ideological clarity. It has failed to present a roadmap for economic recovery, social cohesion, or political reconciliation. Law and order have collapsed entirely.

(Dr Sreoshi Sinha is a Senior Fellow Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), while Abu Obaidha Arin is a student at the University of Delhi.)

--IANS

scor/uk

LATEST NEWS

South Sudan’s Akot finds her footing with SRM University’s basketball team, helps them win silver medal in Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025. Photo credit: SAI media

KIUG 2025: South Sudan’s Akot finds her footing with SRM University’s basketball team

Sanskar Saraswat and Mithun Manjunath set up All-Indian men's singles final in the Guwahati Masters BWF Tour Super 100 tournament, Tanvi Sharma in women’s singles finale in Guwahati on Saturday. Photo credit: BAI

Guwahati Masters: Sanskar, Mithun set up All-Indian men's singles final; Tanvi Sharma in women’s singles finale

‘Don’t intimidate, I will not bow down’: Shivakumar on notice in National Herald case (Photo: @DKShivakumar/X)

‘Don’t intimidate, I will not bow down’: Shivakumar on notice in National Herald case (Lead)

IndiGo says on way to operate over 1,500 flights by ‘end of day’

IndiGo says on way to operate over 1,500 flights by end of day after network reboot

UP CM salutes home guards, honours distinguished officers on 63rd Foundation Day (Photo: @myogiadityanath/X)

UP CM salutes home guards, honours distinguished officers on 63rd Foundation Day

PM Modi calls for end to 'slavery mindset', stresses trust-based governance

PM Modi calls for end to 'slavery mindset', stresses trust-based governance

Constitution is the ‘book of destiny’, conspiracy to delete votes in name of SIR: Akhilesh Yadav

Constitution is the ‘book of destiny’, conspiracy to delete votes in name of SIR: Akhilesh Yadav

Quad members vow to punish perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of Red Fort blast

Quad members vow to punish perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of Red Fort blast

Shefali Shah shares her travel journey from being 'Mother India' to becoming 'Simran'

Shefali Shah shares her travel journey from being 'Mother India' to becoming 'Simran'

When world talks about slowdown, India writes growth stories: PM Modi (Photo: @BJP4India/X)

When world talks about slowdown, India writes growth stories: PM Modi