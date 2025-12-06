India needs more skilled surgeons for revision knee, hip replacement surgeries, say experts

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) With a rise in the ageing population in India and failing artificial joints, the demand for skilled surgeons for revision knee and hip surgeries is rising in the country, said experts on Saturday.

Revision knee or hip replacement surgery, called Revision Arthroplasty, is done when any hip or knee replacement loosens, wears out, or fails.

The artificial knee and hip joints are increasingly being subject to wear and tear, with their lifespan reduced to 20 to 25 years.

“In India, a lot of elderly patients have undergone joint replacement, primarily due to a rise in degenerative arthritis, in the last 15-20 years. So, the burden of revision surgeries is going to increase, as the implants can wear off or any infection might occur, or some complication occurs,” Prof Vijay Kumar, Department of Orthopaedics, from AIIMS, told IANS.

“With the number of ageing implants rising rapidly in India, the lack of specialised training can lead to premature failures, repeated operations, higher healthcare expenses, and long-term functional challenges for patients,” added Dr Samarth Mittal, Additional Professor, Orthopaedics, JPNA Trauma Centre, AIIMS, Delhi.

The health experts, speaking on the sidelines of the three-day Revision Arthroplasty Conference (RAC) 2025, noted that revision surgeries are far more complex and a surgically demanding procedure than the primary implant surgery and require additional surgical skills.

Kumar highlighted that the complexity is much higher, as, unlike the primary implant, during a revision surgery, there's already an implant inside. The failing implant is also causing a lot of bone loss, requiring special techniques and highly specialised training, planning, and experience.

As India’s population of ageing implants continues to grow, inadequate training may result in early re-failure, repeat surgeries, escalated treatment costs, and long-term disability for patients.

“India is entering an era where trained ‘revision’ knee and hip replacement surgeons are no longer optional - they are essential,” said Dr (Prof.) Anil Arora, a Robotic Knee and Hip Replacement and Orthopaedics surgeon, at a leading hospital in the city.

“India urgently needs more skilled revision surgeons to meet the rising demand. Revision surgeries require advanced implants, sophisticated instrumentation, meticulous planning for bone loss, and expertise in dealing with aseptic loosening, implant wear, periprosthetic fractures, infections, and instability,” added Arora, also the organising chairman of RAC 2025.

