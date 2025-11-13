November 13, 2025 4:55 PM हिंदी

Raza Murad reflects on his mother’s struggles and sacrifices on her 18th death anniversary

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Raza Murad took a heartfelt moment to remember his late mother, Liaqat Jahan Begum, on her 18th death anniversary.

Sharing memories of her courage and unwavering love, he highlighted the struggles and sacrifices she endured while raising her four children. In his post on Instagram, Raza recalled himself as an infant in his mother’s lap, highlighting the deep bond and protection she provided from the very beginning of his life. The veteran actor also described his late mother as brave and protective.

Sharing a throwback image, Raza Murad wrote, “Today is the 18th death anniversary of my late mother,liaqat jahan begum.(3.4.1928-12.11.2007).in her lap is an infant,your friend,Raza murad. she was a very brave and a protective mother.she brought up her four children with lot struggle,pain and sacrifice.”

“Loosing a mother is the biggest loss for any human being.no power on earth can replace the love,warmth and affection of a mother.

Would request all my friends to pray for her noble departed soul.aameen.” (sic)

The monochrome collage features the veteran actor as a toddler, while the present-day image also shows his mother.

Raza Murad is very active on social media and often shares heartfelt posts about his late father and mother.

On the professional front, Raza, son of veteran Bollywood character actor Hamid Ali Murad, has had a prolific career spanning over 250 Hindi films, along with appearances in Telugu, Punjabi, and other regional films, as well as Hindi television. He is known for memorable roles in Bollywood films such as “Prem Rog”, “Henna,” “Ram Teri Ganga Maili,” “Khud-daar,” “Ram Lakhan,” “Tridev,” “Pyar Ka Mandir,” “Aankhen,” “Mohra,” and “Gupt.”

On television, Murad appeared in the popular series “Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon,” while his work in Telugu cinema includes films like “Indra.” He also played significant roles in historical and period dramas, notably portraying Jalal-ud-din Khalji in “Padmaavat.”

--IANS

ps/

