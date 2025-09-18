September 18, 2025 8:32 PM हिंदी

Ravichandran Ashwin to represent Team India in 2025 Hong Kong Sixes

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be a part of Team India for the 2025 Hong Kong Sixes, set to be held from November 7-9 at Kowloon Cricket Club. Ashwin’s inclusion marks a major boost for India’s campaign in the fast-paced, six-a-side global tournament.

This will also mark Ashwin’s first competitive appearance since announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, with an aim to explore playing in various franchise T20 leagues around the world.

In December last year, Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket after the drawn Brisbane Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. “We have all watched the HK Sixes as youngsters on Television and it has always been an existing format that I wanted to be a part of.”

“This format requires a different strategy and will prove to be high octane, which I am looking forward to playing alongside my ex-teammates. I am also thrilled to compete against some quality players in the opposition teams; it will be a good challenge for us,” said Ashwin in a statement on Thursday.

The high-octane tournament had been revived in 2024 after a seven-year hiatus, and Ashwin’s addition for this year’s competition adds more spark. “We are proud to welcome R. Ashwin to the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. His presence in Team India elevates the tournament to an even higher level, bringing one of the finest cricketing minds and performers of this era to Hong Kong.”

“The Sixes is about innovation, entertainment, and world-class talent, and Ashwin embodies all of these qualities. We are confident that fans will be treated to a spectacular show of cricket,” said Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Hong Kong Cricket.

Rajneesh Chopra, Co-Founder of Arivaa Sports, the exclusive management partners of the event, added, “R. Ashwin’s inclusion is a huge boost not only for Team India but also for the Hong Kong Sixes as a global property.”

“Arivaa Sports is committed to elevating the stature of the tournament, and having an icon like Ashwin participate reflects our vision of bringing the best of world cricket to Hong Kong. Fans are in for an unforgettable experience this November.”

