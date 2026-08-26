Ravi Teja to work with director Hasith Goli next; film to hit screens on January 14 next year

Hyderabad, Aug 26 (IANS) Telugu star Ravi Teja, who is riding high on the sensational success of his recently released film 'Irumudi' which has now gone on to emerge a blockbuster, will next be working with director Hasith Goli on a hardcore entertainer.

The film is to be produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The production house, which congratulated Ravi Teja on the success of his film Irumudi, announced that the project that they are to work together on will hit screens on January 14, for Sankranthi next year.

Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote, "Super congratulations to our Mass Maharaja

@RaviTeja_offl garu not just for delivering a BLOCKBUSTER but also for reviving the BOX OFFICE and FOOTFALLS in a way we haven’t seen in recent times with #IRUMUDI.

Now, gear up for a most entertaining and absolutely refreshing entertainer that will tick all the boxes this Sankranthi - January 14th, 2027 "ENTERTAINMENT HARDCORE" #SVC64 @hasithgoli #DilRaju #Shirish."

Ravi Teja's next film with Hasith Goli hasn't been titled yet and is tentatively being referred to as #SVC64. The combination of Ravi Teja, Hasith Goli and SVC has already made #SVC64 catch the attention of film buffs.

While Ravi Teja is known for his infectious energy, impeccable comic timing and ability to carry commercial entertainers with ease, Hasith Goli has made a name for himself with his quirky concepts, humour and distinctive storytelling. Sri Venkateswara Creations has also built a reputation for backing films with interesting scripts and strong commercial potential.

With Ravi Teja at the centre of an unusual and comedy-driven concept from Hasith Goli, the project promises to be a refreshing entertainer packed with humour, energy and commercial elements. Sources close to the unit of the film say the combination is certainly one to watch out for and add that the rest of the cast and crew will be announced by the makers in the coming days.

--IANS

mkr/