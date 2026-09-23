Ex-Australia pacer Ashley Noffke appointed as Netherlands men's team head coach

Amstelveen, Sep 23 (IANS) Former Australia fast bowler Ashley Noffke has been appointed as head coach of the Netherlands men's cricket team on an initial two-year deal running till 2028, said the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB).

Noffke, 49, replaces Ryan Cook after the latter decided to step down from his role to spend more time with his family. Noffke, who till recently was assistant and bowling coach with the Pakistan men’s team, including in the third Test at Edgbaston, takes charge with an immediate focus on steering the Dutch side through the qualification pathways for the 2027 ODI World Cup and the 2028 T20 World Cup.

"I'm looking forward to working with the Dutch men's team, which has become a fixture at the T20 World Cups. This is a talented, motivated group, and my goal is to help continue that development and move the programme forward. My approach starts with connection, before the tactic or the plan. I can't wait to get started," Noffke said in a statement on Wednesday.

Noffke played one ODI and two T20Is for Australia and represented Queensland, Western Australia, four English county sides - Durham, Middlesex, Gloucestershire, and Worcestershire – in first-class cricket.

He also turned out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the landmark opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. Over a distinguished playing career, the former right-arm quick bagged 386 first-class wickets and scored 3,766 runs and became one of only three Australians to achieve the 500-run and 50-wicket double in a single domestic season.

Following his transition to coaching, Noffke built a formidable reputation across major franchise and international setups. He led Brisbane Heat to a WBBL title, secured a WNCL trophy with Queensland Fire, and coached London Spirit to their inaugural title in The Hundred. He also worked as assistant coach and bowling coach of the UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in India.

After heading Otago’s men’s programme in New Zealand, Noffke served as assistant coach and bowling lead for the Pakistan men's team alongside Mike Hesson, where he guided the side to the 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8s and the 2025 Asia Cup final.

KNCB Chief Executive Officer Huib van Walsem paid tribute to outgoing coach Cook while expressing full confidence in Noffke's leadership. "Noffke brings global experience and fourteen championships to this role, and his belief that connection comes before tactics will resonate with this group.

“We thank Ryan Cook for the huge strides he made with the men's programme, technically, tactically and in terms of fitness. Noffke doesn't inherit talent and hope for the best. He builds the environment that talent needs to last, and we couldn't be more pleased to have him leading that work," he said.

--IANS

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