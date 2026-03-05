March 05, 2026 6:00 PM हिंदी

Ravi Kishan-starrer ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ sets return with 2nd season

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) The legal comedy drama streaming show ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ is set to return with its 2nd season. The show stars Naila Grrewal, Ravi Kishan and Nidhi Bisht.

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan said, “I can’t believe I am saying this, but I am looking forward to going to court! I can’t thank the audience enough for the love and adulation that poured in for the first season of ‘Maamla Legal Hai’”.

He further mentioned, “This season, Tyagi is eager to prove himself as a judge, but it’s a task easier said than done. Yahaan har maamla serious hota hai, par tareeka bilkul hatke (Here, every case is serious, but the approach is completely unconventional). I can’t wait to welcome audiences back to the madness of Patpatganj District Court. Like we said in the first season: Yeh Vakeel sirf coat ke kaale hain, dil ke nahi. (These lawyers only wear black coats, but their hearts aren’t black)”.

Adding fresh sparkle to this courtroom are Kusha Kapila and Dinesh Lal Yadav, who blend seamlessly with returning favourites Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anant Joshi and Anjum Batra.

The show premiered on Netflix on March 1, 2024. The show is produced by Posham Pa Pictures. It is helmed by showrunner Sameer Saxena, with Rahul Pandey as the director. The show is based on the world and characters created by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Anejal, this new season is written by Syed Shadan, Mohak Aneja and Tatsat Pandey, with Kunal leading the team.

With its signature blend of satire, heart, and full-on courtroom comedy, ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ Season 2 promises another bang for the buck ride where every objection sparks laughter and every verdict comes with a twist.

‘Maamla Legal Hai’ will stream soon on Netflix.

