Ravi Kishan says OTT brought back actors to life from darkness

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) He’s 34-years-old in showbiz and has 750 projects to his credit today, actor-politician Ravi Kishan has looked back at his journey from the era of Doordarshan, to the time when strugglers had few avenues, and how the rise of OTT platforms revived his career, bringing him “back to life from darkness”.

Talking about his journey after 750 projects, Ravi told IANS: “When I started, there was only Doordarshan, no option for strugglers. There are 15 lakh strugglers in Mumbai. Then the time came, then the channel came, then the serials came and people started getting work.”

The Mumbai-born actor talked about how OTT turned out to be a whiff of fresh air for talents like him.

“Then what did OTT do? Actors like me, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, all my friends and colleagues, all of them were brought back to life by OTT from the world of darkness. It brought me back,” said Ravi, who left an impressionable mark with his stint in the maiden season “Bigg Boss” with his catchphrase “Zindagi Jhandwa Fir Bhi Ghamandwa.”

He added that people thought of Ravi Kishan as just a “Bhojpuri superstar” or a “parliamentarian”.

“‘This man can do Laapata Ladies? This police officer, sitting in a small room of 10 or 12, with a betel leaf, can do VD Tyagi in Maamla Legal Hai. This is Ravi Kishan? Thanks to this OTT, in all that darkness, people were forgetting the artists living in hell. Or they wanted to forget them by giving them a blanket,” said Ravi, who currently serves as Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur since 2019.

“I am also one of them. So, this transformation that I have seen,” he added.

Ravi is now excited about the release of the second season of Maamla Legal Hai and has promised that it is a “binge watch”.

“You will love it if you do because this is the first season… This is the first series that has come in, which has gone into rerun and trending. I remember about Blacklist.”

“This is the magic of this show, which spans. This is a show about India…A small court case, a case of lawyers. Every person, whether they are a farmer or a tycoon of a city, has a lawyer in their life. And it is about their (lawyers’) personal life.”

“That is the beautiful part about this series. And the real, true events. Like in Bihar, recently, a horse-riding smuggler was running away. Police came after him with alcohol. Because alcohol is banned in Bihar. He ran away. The horse-riding smuggler who jumped into the jungle ran away. The next day, it was published in the newspaper that the horse was standing in the police station.”

“Maamla Legal Hai 2” is streaming on Netflix.

--IANS

dc/