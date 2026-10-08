Ravi Kishan mourns Nana Patekar: His art, simplicity and memories will always live on

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor-politician Ravi Kishan expressed grief over the sudden demise of veteran star Nana Patekar, describing him as one of the great artists of Indian cinema and recalling his simplicity, humility and down-to-earth personality.

Ravi took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Nana Patekar and said that his passing was a “deeply personal loss” for him and an “irreparable loss” to the Indian film industry.

Ravi took to the caption section and wrote in Hindi, which translated to: “I was deeply saddened to hear the extremely tragic news of Nana Patekar Ji’s passing early this morning. Despite being a star, Nana Ji was always far removed from the trappings of stardom.”

The actor-politician said that he was “one of the great artists of Indian cinema, known for his simplicity, humility and his down-to-earth personality.”

“Even while living amidst the glitz and glamour of Mumbai, he never lost touch with his roots and values. I shared a close and warm relationship with Nana Ji. We would speak from time to time, and I learned a great deal from his acting, simplicity and perspective on life.”

Ravi shared that Nana always extended his affection and encouragement.

“His passing is a deeply personal loss for me as well. Nana Patekar Ji’s demise is an irreparable loss to the Indian film industry. His art, simplicity and memories will always live on among us. May God grant the departed soul a place at His feet and give his family and all those who loved him the strength to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti.”

Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday aged 75 at his home in Goa.

An official confirmation from the Manipal hospital, Goa, stated that the actor was found unconscious at his Dona Paula - Goa residence and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

The acclaimed actor, known for his powerful performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema, leaves behind a remarkable body of work spanning over four decades.