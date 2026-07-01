Ravi Kishan makes emotional exit from ‘Alliance’, fellow contestants tear up

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actor and politician Ravi Kishan, who exited the streaming reality show ‘Alliance’, left the fellow contestants emotional as he signed off from the show.

From his unforgettable Ravi Ki Hindi Pathshala moments to being the person everyone turned to for advice, Ravi may have left the game, but he definitely left behind a mark.

Talking about his journey in the show, Ravi said, "Aap logo ne mujhe itna pyaar diya, itna izzat samman diya. Rivva ko pata hai mere aansu kisi ne aaj tak dekhe nahi. Maine apni duty nibhayi, main iss show mein jis liye aaya tha woh maine kiya. Ab mere duty ka call aa gaya hai, cause logon ne mujhe vote kiya hai. Main wapas Gorakhpur jaa raha hoon, wahi rehta hoon main (You all have given me so much love, so much respect and honor. Rivva knows that no one has ever seen my tears. I fulfilled my duty, I did what I came to do in this show. Now the call of duty has come, because the people have voted for me. I am going back to Gorakhpur, that's where I live)”.

Nikhil Chinapa admitted that he had learnt a lot from Ravi, Armaan Khera broke down while handing over his earnings to him, and Payal Gaming shared how much she would miss his presence.

Even Kunal Kemmu couldn't help but acknowledge Ravi's impact, saying, "Miss toh bahut karenge Ravi bhaiya ko, unki energy toh hai yaar. Main bhi maanta hoon, the first day when I came, unse milke unki baatein sunke, matlab ek alag duniya mein le jaate hai (We will miss Ravi bhaiya a lot, he has such energy, you know. I also agree, the first day when I came, meeting him and listening to him, it felt like he took me to a different worldP)”.

Rivva broke down, as she said, "Yaad aa rahi hai... incomplete feel ho raha hai. Meri shakti hai wo (I’m missing him, it feels incomplete. He is my strength)”.

Following the first reshuffle, Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera became the Kings. Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri and Rivva Kishan joined the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani and Nikhil Chinapa formed the Warriors, while Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni and Zaid Darbar became the Legends.

The show is hosted by Kunal Kemmu, and is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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