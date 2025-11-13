Ravi Basrur calls his first-ever original score album Titan 'a very personal experiment'

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Renowned composer Ravi Basrur has come out with his first exclusive original score album titled “Ravi Basrur’s TITAN.”

Talking about the new milestone in his glorious career, Ravi Basrur shared that with "TITAN" he wished to come up with something that gave the music lovers the freedom to paint their own visual.

Calling the album a "very personal experiment", he shared, “With TITAN, I wanted to create a soundscape that allows listeners to paint their own visuals… It’s a very personal experiment — to express stories and emotions purely through sound, without the boundaries of a screenplay."

Ravi Basrur revealed that he came up with the idea of TITAN during the lockdown.

"The idea was born during the lockdown, when silence felt louder than anything else. I wanted to fill that silence with energy, hope, and introspection,” the composer added.

"TITAN" begins with the powerful track “Every End Is A Beginning”, followed by the electrifying number “Roar of Tornado”. Both tracks available on the Ravi Basrur Entertainment’s YouTube channel have received an overwhelming response from the listener reception.

Two more immersive compositions — “Behind The Darkness” and “Gangsta” are expected to be out shortly.

The composer is credited with some monumental soundtracks in blockbuster films such as "KGF", "Salaar", "Singham Again", "Marco", and "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan", to name just a few.

Up next, he is all set to make his debut in Tamil cinema as a music director with actor Arjun's next, titled "AGS 28" for now.

The project that went on the floor in August this year will star two leading ladies- Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, the yet untitled drama is being helmed by debutant director Subhash K Raj.

According to sources, the movie will also feature Vivek Prasanna, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pawan, Dileepan, Vinod Sagar, and Bala Hasan R in crucial roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/