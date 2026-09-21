Raveena Tandon reveals emotional story behind Rasha’s butterfly tattoo for late Nana, says Mahadev, Krishna guide her

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Raveena Tandon who appeared on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer as a special guest, shared heartfelt memories and stories from her life.

In one such segment, contestant Anshika asked Raveena to convince her mother to let her get a tattoo, leading the actress to open up about her meaningful tattoos, their emotional significance, and the special story behind her daughter Rasha’s butterfly tattoo.

Raveena explained that the practice of ‘gudhwana’ has existed in India for centuries, particularly across villages and tribal communities

Raveena shared the deeply personal story behind daughter Rasha’s butterfly tattoo. She says, “Rasha ne kiya kyunki Nana guzar gaye, unka dehant jab hua. Unko lagta hai ek butterfly ke roop mein, har baar woh shooting karti hai, ek butterfly unpe aake baithta hai, which has been happening to her all the time. Toh usko always lagta hai unke Nana unko kahi na kahin bless kar rahe hain.”

Explaining the significance of the tattoo, she adds, “Toh uss hisaab se unhone butterfly ka tattoo banaya jisme Mahadev ke rang aur Krishna ji ke rang usme bhare hain.”

She further reveals, “Aap dekhoge, uske tattoo mein Krishna ji ka mor ka pankh hai butterfly ke pankhon ke andar aur Mahadev ka Neelkanth hai. For Rasha, these symbols represent that this is guiding her through life. Toh for her these are the three, jo uski zindagi ko sambhaal rahe hain, toh ye bohot emotional cheez hai, koi khilvaad nahi hai.”

(Rasha got it because her Nana passed away. She feels that in the form of a butterfly, every time she goes shooting, a butterfly comes and sits on her, which has been happening to her all the time. So she always feels that her Nana is blessing her in some way."

Explaining the significance of the tattoo, she adds, “So, according to that, she got a butterfly tattoo in which the colours of Mahadev and Krishna Ji have been incorporated.”

She further reveals, "If you look at her tattoo, there is Krishna Ji’s peacock feather inside the butterfly’s wings, and Mahadev’s Neelkanth. For Rasha, these symbols represent that they are guiding her through life. So, for her, these are the three things that are supporting her through her life. This is a very emotional thing; it’s not something to be taken lightly.")

Raveena shared, “Hindustan mein bohot sadiyon se gudhwana hota tha. Aap gaon jayenge, Rajasthan jayenge, humare tribal areas hain country mein, toh gudhwana ek tradition hai. Lekin woh sui se hota tha.” She adds, “I feel a tattoo is an emotional thing. Maine mere bacchon ke naam ka tattoo kiya hua hai, maine paws kiye hue hain because I’m crazy about animals.”

(Tattooing has been a tradition in India for centuries. If you go to villages, Rajasthan, or our tribal areas across the country, tattooing is a tradition. But back then, it was done with a needle. I feel a tattoo is an emotional thing. I have tattoos of my children’s names, and I have paws because I’m crazy about animals)

Sharing the funny story behind her own Scorpio tattoo, Raveena recalled how she once took a Scorpio design from a newspaper to a parlour, only for the artist to mistake the scorpion for a ‘zhinga’.

Recalling the incident, she adds, “Toh main ek parlour mein gayi jahan woh log eyebrows tattoo karte the, toh maine ek newspaper se Scorpio ka design nikaal ke, I went to the parlour. Maine usko bola, dekho mujhe ye tattoo karna hai. Usne bola, ‘Kahan? Yahan maathe pe?’ because they were eyebrow tattoo. Maine kaha, scorpion tattoo karna hai shoulder ke paas, toh woh boli, ‘Ye zhinga?’ Maine kaha, ‘Ye zhinga nahi hai, ye bichhu hai, bichhu.’”

Raveena eventually got the tattoo properly done in Los Angeles in 1992, adding, “Ye ek fashion statement mere liye toh nahi hai. For me, it’s emotional.”

(So I went to a parlour where they used to tattoo eyebrows. I took a scorpion design from a newspaper and went to the parlour. I told her, ‘Look, I want to get this tattoo.’ She asked, ‘Where? Here on the forehead?’ because they did eyebrow tattoos. I said, ‘I want to get a scorpion tattoo near my shoulder,’ and she said, ‘Is this a prawn?’ I said, ‘This is not a prawn, it’s a scorpion, a scorpion.’”

Raveena eventually got the tattoo properly done in Los Angeles in 1992, adding, “This is not a fashion statement for me. For me, it’s emotional.")

Raveena further advises Anshika to understand the emotional significance of getting inked, saying, “Ye bohot emotional cheez hai, koi khilvaad nahi hai.”_ She encourages her to thank her parents and choose a symbol that represents them, adding, _“Mummy papa’s girl likhke tattoo banao, vo zindagi bhar tumhare saath rahenge.”

(This is a very emotional thing; it’s not something to be taken lightly.” She encourages her to thank her parents and choose a symbol that represents them, adding, "Get a tattoo that says ‘Mummy Papa’s girl’; they will be with you for the rest of your life)

India's Best Dancer and Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor recalled that Raveena was among the first actors to get a visible tattoo when it was not easily available in India.

–IANS

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