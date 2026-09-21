Benny Blanco recalls running half-marathon without training: Was very sore for a week

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Music producer Benny Blanco hilariously recalled his unexpected half-marathon experience, revealing that he took on the challenge without any prior running training.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Blanco said the adrenaline, peer pressure and sheer willpower helped him finish the race, though he was left sore for a week afterwards.

Fallon questioned him about his decision to run in a marathon; Blanco replied: “First of all, it was a half-marathon. I didn't even realize that until I ran it. There's a very big difference. Yeah, obviously, it still counts. I ran, like, 14 miles. I've never run at 2.30 in the morning.”

Asked if he is not a runner, pat came the reply from Blanco: “Yeah, I'm a runner. No, I'm not a runner. I ran... The last time I ran was in, like, middle school, when they make you run the mile, and you, like, walk, and you get, like, a 15-minute mile.”

“Like, I was with my friends. My friends backed me. They said, you can't run a marathon tomorrow. And I was like, of course I can. Tomorrow was the marathon, the half-marathon.

Oh, half. The half. Sorry to clarify.It still counts to me that it's a marathon.It's so hard.”

Fallon asked what was he thinking?

Blanco shared: “Well, I said, if I mess up, I just walk, or I, like, just don't finish. Like, it's not a big deal. But once you get around everyone, and, like, the adrenaline is going... Like, people are passing shots out. They... I had... Someone gave me a bag of Sour Patch Kids. They were delicious.”

Fallon then clarified that its not shot but water.

To which, Blanco laughed and said: “No, it wasn't water. It wasn't water. I was burning.”

Jimmy Fallon said: “Who did that? She should be put in prison.”

Asked if the “Fireball” shot is what got him to the end, Blanco, who is married to Selena Gomez said: “Jimmy, I have no idea what got me to the end. I think sheer will and resilience and not wanting to die.”

Would he ever do a full marathon?

Blanco replied: “I think I'm gonna, but someone said… I asked someone the other day. I said, could I just run a real marathon? And they were like, no, no, you'd, like, die.”

“You have to actually train. People train for that. I think they train for the half marathon, but… But I think it would have been a better idea if I trained. I was very sore. Like, I remember standing up from my bed the second day, and it felt like I was, like, lifting 800 pounds. I was sore for a week.”

--IANS

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