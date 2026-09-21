Anupam Kher feted by State of Ohio for his four-decade journey in cinema

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher has been honoured with a special proclamation by the State of Ohio, recognising his over four-decade journey in cinema and the live stage performance of Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself with the special proclamation by the State of Ohio and expressed gratitude to Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel for the honour, saying he accepted it with “immense pride and humility.”

He wrote in the caption section: “DEEPLY HONOURED AND HUMBLED! It is an extraordinary feeling to receive this special proclamation from the State of Ohio, recognising my journey of more than four decades in cinema and our live stage performance of “Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane” in Columbus.”

“My heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Governor of Ohio, Mr. Mike DeWine, and Lieutenant Governor Mr. Jim Tressel, for this wonderful honour. I accept it with immense pride and humility!”

The actor concluded by saying: “Not only for myself, but also with gratitude to the Indian film industry, which has given me my identity, and to the brilliant cast and crew of #JaanePehchaaneAnjane, whose passion and dedication make every performance so special.”

“To be welcomed and recognised in this manner, so far away from home, is deeply moving. Thank you, Ohio, for this unforgettable honour. Jai Hind!”

Anupam made his acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt-directed drama film Saaransh in 1984. Since then, he has worked in a motley of films including Karma, Tezaab, Chaalbaaz, Vijay, Ram Lakhan, Daddy, Saudagar, Dil, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Special 26, Uunchai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, among many others.

He was last seen in the film Tanvi The Great. The film follows Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina.

Inspired by her deceased father, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.

--IANS

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