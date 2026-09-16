PM Vishwakarma scheme achieves registration target of 30 lakh beneficiaries

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Within three years of launch, PM Vishwakarma has achieved its registration target of 30 lakh beneficiaries and delivered skill training, toolkits, credit support, digital incentives and market linkages, an official factsheet said on Wednesday.

Over 24.37 lakh artisans had received basic skill training and over 18.16 lakh had been given toolkits, while more than 6.19 lakh loans worth about Rs. 5,316 crore have been sanctioned to help beneficiaries buy inputs, upgrade tools and expand operations.

Over 8.11 lakh beneficiaries have received digital incentives with more than Rs 42 crore disbursed.

More than 12,000 artisans have also been trained in the use of AI tools for branding, product design, packaging and marketing.

More than 30,000 Vishwakarma beneficiaries have been onboarded on various eCommerce platforms such as Government e-Marketplace, ONDC, Meesho, Amazon Fabindia, Sulekha etc, the statement noted.

Over 1,500 awareness programmes and camps, over 50 workshops, 82 trade fairs, 37 state-level exhibitions and more than 50 flash mobs had been organised across the country.

India’s traditional artisans and craftspeople depend on manual skills, family-based knowledge and small-scale enterprise.

PM Vishwakarma aims to provide end-to-end support to such artisans and craftspeople. The scheme also seeks to strengthen and nurture the Guru-Shishya parampara or family-based practice of traditional skills.

On completion of the registration and verification process, beneficiaries are provided recognition through a PM Vishwakarma Certificate and ID Card.

Through skill upgradation, beneficiaries are introduced to modern tools, best practices and innovative designs. Training also covers digital transactions, marketing and entrepreneurial knowledge.

Basic training under the scheme runs for 5–7 days, while advanced training can be completed in 15 days or more, where trainees receive a stipend of Rs 500 per day. Beneficiaries can receive Rs. 1 for each digital pay-out or receipt in their bank account, up to a maximum of 100 eligible transactions per month.

Marketing support includes trade fairs, exhibitions, branding and e-commerce platforms such as GeM, advertising and publicity. It encourages artisans to adopt formal business practices and reach wider markets.

—IANS

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