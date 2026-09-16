‘Bhagya Lakshmi actor Mohit Malhotra on Ganesh Chaturthi: For me, Bappa represents the ability to begin again

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Known for work in popular shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Sasural Genda Phool, Jamai Raja, Naagin 5 and Bhagya Lakshmi, actor Mohit Malhotra shared that for him, Ganpati Bappa represents the ability to begin again

Speaking about his personal connection with Bappa, Mohit said in a statement: "For me, Bappa has always represented faith, positivity and the ability to begin again. There is something very comforting about the idea of starting something new with a clear mind and trusting that the path will unfold. I also associate Bappa with being grounded.”

Mohit added: “No matter how much life changes around you, there are certain things that bring you back to yourself. Ganesh Chaturthi has that feeling for me... it brings people together, creates such positive energy and somehow makes you pause for a moment and just be grateful."

Mohit doesn't have a very elaborate ritual for Ganpati pooja.

“For me, it's more about making sure I spend some quiet time with Bappa, offer my prayers and start the festival with a positive mindset. I think sometimes we get caught up in doing everything perfectly - the decorations, the celebrations, the festivities,” he said.

Mohit added: “But for me, the most important part is simply taking a moment to be grateful and asking for the strength to keep moving forward. That's probably my little tradition every year."

Talking about what he loves the most about the festival, he said, "Honestly, it's the whole atmosphere. Of course, modaks are impossible to say no to, but what I really love is the energy around the festival.”

“There is so much warmth, music, people coming together and this sense of celebration everywhere you go. And then visarjan is completely different. There is something emotional about watching Bappa leave, knowing that the whole celebration is temporary but the feeling stays with you.”

Mohit concluded by saying that is what makes Ganesh Chaturthi so beautiful.

“You learn to celebrate the arrival, but also learn to let go."

--IANS

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