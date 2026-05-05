Rasika Dugal says she 'thoroughly enjoyed' working with Saif Ali Khan in 'Kartavya'

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal, who will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in "Kartavya" revealed what it was like working with him.

The 'Mirzapur' actress revealed that she found Saif extremely fun to work with.

She also expressed her appreciation for her co-star for sustaining a successful career for more than 3 decades in such a competitive industry.

Rasika said, “It's great to have a co-actor who has a super sense of humour and is so much fun to work with! I really admire how he has sustained a successful career for over three decades and constantly reinvented himself. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him.”

Directed and written by Pulkit, the OTT project will also star Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles, along with others.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd., the drama will share the journey of a police officer, played by Saif, as he navigates the rising threats while grappling with the weight of his duty and the safety of his family.

Inviting questions such as morality and the true cost of justice, it explores topics such as power, guilt, and the consequences of silence.

"Kartavya" is expected to premiere on Netflix on 15th May this year.

Over and above this, Rasika will be seen reprising the role of Beena Tripathi in the film adaptation of the popular series, “Mirzapur". The film brings together the original cast from the show, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, along with others.

Made under the direction of Gurmeet Singh and backed by Excel Entertainment, “Mirzapur" focuses on Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi (Played by Pankaj Tripathi), a crime boss and businessman, who is also the proverbial ruler of the Mirzapur district.

--IANS

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