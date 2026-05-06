Rashmika tells Thai stunt team: Thank you for teaching me how to beat up people and still not hurt them!

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna has now penned an adorable thank you note to the stunt team in Thailand that trained her for the grim action sequences in director Rawindra Pulle's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Mysaa', the unit of which recently wrapped up its Kerala schedule.

Taking to her Instagram page, actress Rashmika Mandanna posted a picture of her with the stunt team in Thailand that trained her and wrote, "You guys!! I miss you guys already! Thank you for teaching me how to beat up people and still not hurt them. It was so much fun to learn from you. Can't wait to see you all again super soon! @jaikastunts @junesasitorn. #Kecha master,Thank you so so much guys!."

Sources close to the unit had told IANS earlier that stunt master Kecha Khampakdi had choreographed some high voltage action sequences for this film which were shot in this schedule. Rashmika is believed to have performed some high intensity action sequences during this schedule along with key actors in the film.

It may be recalled that IANS had reported earlier that the actress had been training hard at an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp in Bangkok, Thailand to perform in the sequences that were to be filmed during this action schedule.

Sources in the unit had disclosed that the actress had trained for over eight hours everyday For 'Mysaa' in Bangkok.

For the unaware, Rashmika plays a tribal Gond girl- a character that demands emotional vulnerability as much as physical ferocity -- in the film.

With international action director Andy Long supervising the stunts, sources say the film is shaping up to set a new benchmark for female-led action in Indian cinema.

Sources had disclosed that after being deeply moved by the script, Rashmika chose to rebuild herself physically and mentally for the role. Determined to deliver an action performance that felt raw and real, Rashmika had flown to Bangkok and immersed herself in an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp.

Her daily routine there was nothing short of brutal, informed a source, who added that the actress trained for nearly eight hours every day, learning advanced stunt techniques, hand-to-hand combat, and high-speed action coordination under globally renowned experts.

The film, apart from Rashmika, also features Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Shreyaas P Krishna while music is by Jakes Bejoy. International stunt choreographer Andy Long is overseeing the action for this ambitious entertainer.

--IANS

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