Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse into her life with her ‘new BFF’

May 19, 2025

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to share a peek into her personal life as she introduced her new best friend

The actress shared heartwarming moments that reflect her growing bond with her new BFF — the lovable, fuzzy blue alien Stitch. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Animal’ actress posted a video titled "A Day in Rashmika’s Life with Her New BFF Stitch." The clip shows Rashmika getting goofy with Stitch during her shoot, playfully interacting with him during photoshoots and restaurant outings. The video ends on a charming note, with Mandanna asking, "Stitch, do you want to be my date?”

Sharing this amusing clip, the 'Pushpa' actress wrote, “Too cute to handle, too crazy to miss. My bestie stitch is making me simp with madness and bliss! Please tell me I’m not the only one losing it over him. Psssstt.. Oh, he is gonna be in cinemas from 23rd May #LiloAndStitch.”

"Lilo & Stitch” is an upcoming American science fiction comedy-drama film directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes. It is a hilariously heartwarming tale of a lonely Hawaiian girl whose life takes an unexpected turn when a runaway alien enters her world and helps heal the rifts in her fractured family.

Premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on May 17, the movie stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai, with original Lilo & Stitch writer-director Chris Sanders reprising his voice role as Stitch. It also features Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Hannah Waddingham, Billy Magnussen, Zach Galifianakis, and Courtney B. Vance, with original cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee also appearing.

“Lilo & Stitch" is set to release in Indian theatres on May 23, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Speaking of Rashmika Mandanna, the actress has several exciting projects on the lineup, including “Thama” with Ayushmann Khurrana, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Her upcoming films also include “Kubera,” “Pushpa 3”, “The Girlfriend,” and “Rainbow.”

