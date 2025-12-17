Deepti Naval applauds Ranveer Singh’s ‘understated’ performance, calls Akshaye Khanna exceptional in ‘Dhurandhar’

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Veteran actress Deepti Naval has praised Ranveer Singh for his “understated” performance and lauded Akshaye Khanna as exceptional after watching “Dhurandhar.”

In an appreciation note shared on Instagram, she applauded Ranveer for delivering an understated yet powerful performance. Deepti also expressed her admiration for Akshay, calling herself a die-hard fan and stating that he truly excelled in the film. She went on to commend the entire cast, noting that all the performances stood out, and extended her congratulations to the director and his team for their commendable work.

Sharing a photo featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepti Naval wrote, “Saw the film. What a performance by Ranveer, and so understated. Of course I’m a diehard fan of Akshay, and here he excels! All the performances are amazing. Kudos to the director and his team!”

Many celebrities have showered praise on the film, including Preity Zinta, Shraddha Kapoor, and Smriti Irani. Recently, the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actress said that the Ranveer Singh–starrer is among the finest films she has seen in a long time.

Preity’s heartfelt note read, “Today was a fun day. After a long time I saw a movie in a theatre by myself. The afternoon show was Packed & WOW what a ride it was ! It’s probably one of the best films I have seen in a long time. Raw & real, adorned with flawless performances by @RanveerOfficial, Akshaye, @duttsanjay, @ActorMadhavan, @rampalarjun, Sara Arjun, @bolbedibol, @gauravgera and every other actor. (sic)”

“Loved the soulful n heart thumping music & most of all LOVED the direction by @AdityaDharFilms. So hard and yet, with so much heart. This is not a film. It’s a love letter to every Unknown Man, Woman & Patriot who has stood in harm's way to protect our country. 3 and a half hours went by in a blink and I’m already ready to see it again. Aditya Dhar I have no words ! When I do I will call you and tell you how I feel and how much I loved this masterpiece,” added Preity.

“Dhurandhar,” directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

--IANS

ps/