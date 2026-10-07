October 07, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna reveals hubby Vijay Deverakonda is 'extremely dedicated' on set

Rashmika Mandanna reveals hubby Vijay Deverakonda is 'extremely dedicated' on set

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing screen space with husband Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming period drama, 'Ranabaali'. The movie will mark their primary association after the wedding.

As Rashmika conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, one of the netizens was curious to know about her experience of working with VD.

The 'Animal' actress shared that despite all the fun they have while working together, Vijay is extremely dedicated when it comes to his work. She added that she also gets to learn a lot from him whenever they work together.

An Instagram user wrote, "Hi mam (red heart emoji) What was your experience like working with Vijay sur on the set of ranabaali?"

Replying to the question, Rashmika shared, "Alwaysssss lots of FUN (Monkey and red heart emoji) but on a serious note he is super dedicated and serious when it comes to set as you all know !! And I get to learn a lot from him too as always!! (Two red heart emojis) (sic)."

Earlier, the director of 'Ranabaali', Rahul Sankrityan, shared that he gave Rashmika's character in the film his mother's name.

He took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline and penned, "While writing #Ranabaali, I found myself walking down memory lanes for every little detail of its world.And when I sat down to write my female protagonist, I began with something deeply personal, I gave her my mother’s name. Jayamma."

"Through every emotion she goes through, I took utmost care to make sure she remains a woman who could inspire the women of today, even though she belongs to another time," he added.

Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay have already wrapped up the shoot for 'Ranabaali'.

Sharing the update on social media, Rahul Sankrityan dropped a clip of his unit, along with the caption, "And thats a wrap to the 130 days of madness with my relentless and restless army. @RanabaaliFilm @MythriOfficial @TheDeverakonda @iamRashmika."

--IANS

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