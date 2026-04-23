April 23, 2026 5:58 PM हिंदी

Rashami Desai reveals the moment she got the epiphany about life and work

Rashami Desai reveals the moment she got the epiphany about life and work

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai has spoken up on her epiphany about life when she realised that there’s more to life than just the work.

In an emotional moment on ‘Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak’, the actress was seen getting emotional as she reflected on life beyond work and her growing desire to build a family of her own. The heartfelt exchange unfolded during a special interaction on ‘Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak’ with Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, whose bond left a lasting impact on Rashami.

Witnessing Dipika’s strength and positivity, especially in the face of personal health struggles, deeply touched Rashami during the podcast. What moved her even more was the unwavering support Shoaib extends to Dipika, a partnership rooted in love, strength, and companionship, something that became a defining moment for Rashami on the show.

Speaking on the podcast, Rashami shared, “Seeing Dipika and Shoaib together really moved me. The way a family, your partner, your child, becomes your strength in the toughest times is something I felt very deeply. It made me realize that there is so much more to life than just work”.

Having dedicated years to her career, Rashami admitted that the moment on ‘Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak’ made her pause and reflect on her personal life.

She shared, “I’ve spent most of my life working continuously, chasing goals and commitments. But today, I feel it’s time for me to also think about settling down, with someone who truly understands me, supports me, and is meant for me”.

The actress also spoke about how witnessing real love and resilience on the show has given her a renewed perspective on life.

“The kind of strength Dipika shows, and the support Shoaib gives her every single day, is inspiring. It gives you hope, it gives you a reason to believe in love and companionship again”, she added.

--IANS

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