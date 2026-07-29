Ranvir Shorey says political parties are backing abusive student protesters for 'political benefit', warns 'don't cry later'

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding viral videos of student protesters using abusive language during the recent protests over the anti-paper leak.

He said that it were the political interests were prompting some people to defend unacceptable behaviour.

In a video shared on his social media account, Shorey said those supporting abusive conduct for political reasons should not complain if the same behaviour is later directed at them.

"I was watching the kind of abuses being hurled. The people defending these abuses don't realise that when the other side starts doing the same, they shouldn't cry later," the actor said.

He further added, "The people defending this are even more dangerous because they know they are defending the wrong thing. Right now, they are doing it for political benefit, hoping a government changes. In the process, they are spoiling children by telling them such behaviour is acceptable. I am only saying that if you're saying 'so what' today, don't complain tomorrow when the other side starts doing the same."

Ranvir Shorey's remarks come amid a political storm over protests linked to the NEET paper leak. Student protestors were seen protesting demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Post his resignation last week, it was proposed to strengthen the existing anti-paper leak law by introducing tougher punishments and being in more transparency to the issue.

It was, however, opposed strongly by the opposition parties.

For the uninitiated, Prahlad Joshi has now been appointed as the current Education Minister.

Talking about Ranvir Shorey, the actor has been a part of the Bollywood industry for over two decades. He was also seen in the reality show, Bigg Boss as a contestant.

The actor has always been vocal about important issues and shares his thoughts through his posts.

–IANS

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