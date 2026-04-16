April 16, 2026 11:27 AM हिंदी

Ranveer Singh calls 'each and everyone' who was a part of Dhurandhar as a ‘true warrior’

Ranveer Singh calls 'each and everyone' who was a part of Dhurandhar as a ‘true warrior’

Mumbai April 16 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh has called each and everyone who was a part of his blockbuster movie Dhurandhar, as a warrior.

The actor took to his social media account to reshare Dhurandhar's director Aditya Dhar's post where he penned an elaborate and long post talking about the team who worked behind the lens, day and night relentlessly.

Ranveer write, “Each and every one a true Warrior! Let blood, sweat and tears flow unabated throughout the entire process with unwavering intensity, masterful precision and solid grit! Immensely proud of the epic results, eternally grateful for the magnanimity, the spiritedness and for elevating the film and my own craft.”

In the picture, originally shared by Aditya Dhar and reshared by Ranveer Singh, the actor is seen in an intense, rugged look with long hair, from his look as Hamza in the movie.

Aditya is seen showing something on a monitor while the team gathers around, suggesting a behind-the-scenes moment during the shoot of Dhurandhar.

Talking about Dhurandhar, the film has been receiving a strong response from audiences, with its sequel ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’ further building on its success.

The first instalment released in December and Dhurandhar 2 released on the 19th of March, this year.

The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and others.

Talking about the movie's plot, it is based on a covert counter-terrorism operation led by India.

It follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

–IANS

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