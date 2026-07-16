Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor do a chest bump as they dance to 'Tune Maari Entriyaan', Elnaaz Norouzi shares video

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Elnaaz Norouzi on Wednesday treated fans to a fun throwback video from Anshula Kapoor's wedding festivities, which featured Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor recreating the magic of their iconic song ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’.

The energetic clip, originally shared by Elnaaz, was later reposted by Arjun Kapoor on his social media account.

In the video, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor were seen running towards each other from opposite sides of the dance floor before pulling off a perfectly-timed chest bump on the iconic song.

The actors then are seen dramatically dropping to the floor and continuing to dance together, recreating their signature moves from ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan'.

Sharing the clip, Elnaaz Norouzi wrote, "The things I find in my phone when I am looking for a picture... " while tagging both Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor later reshared the same video on his social media account and captioned it as, "Credit for ur cinematography is due...".

Talking about ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’, the song remains one of the most-loved Bollywood dance tracks.

It is from the 2014 film ‘Gunday’, which starred Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles alongside Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan.

Talking about the video, it is from Arjun Kapoor's sister and social media influencer Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations.

Singer Himesh Reshammiya has set the stage on fire with his iconic songs, and had the guests were seen grooving to his chartbuster songs during the cocktail celebration.

Anshula Kapoor's wedding saw the creme dela creme of Bollywood. From Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Bobby Deol to many other celebrities attended the wedding reception of filmmaker Boney Kapoor's daughter.

The wedding reception took place in July 7 in Mumbai, a day after Anshula nad Rohan Thakkar"a wedding on July 6.

–IANS

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