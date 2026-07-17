July 17, 2026 6:30 PM हिंदी

Rani Mukerji gets annoyed at paparazzi for secretly clicking Adira, gets picture deleted

Rani Mukerji gets annoyed at paparazzi for secretly clicking Adira, gets picture deleted

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Bollywood star Rani Mukerji seems to be an extremely protective mother to her daughter Adira.

The actress, on Friday morning, appeared visibly upset with paparazzi after they allegedly clicked a picture of her daughter, Adira, who had come to receive her mommy as she arrived at the Mumbai airport.

Rani was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport dressed in an elegant sleeveless black outfit, which she paired with oversized black sunglasses, and was seen carrying a blue denim jacket in her arms.

Initially, the actress was seen greeting the photographers with a smile, waved at them and briefly posed before making her way towards her waiting car.

Her mood changed moments later when Rani realised that a paparazzo had clicked a picture of Adira, who was seated inside the car.

The actress immediately walked back towards the photographer, looking visibly miffed. She was seen checking the paparazzo's camera to ensure that the picture of her daughter had been deleted. Rani also gestured with her hand, asking photographers to stop clicking pictures and respect her daughter's privacy.

For the uninitiated,ever since Adira's birth in December 2015, Rani Mukerji and her filmmaker husband Aditya Chopra have made every effort to shield their daughter from media attention and paparazzi.

The couple has rarely allowed Adira to be photographed in public, with almost no official picture of hers over internet.

For the uninitiated, Rani Mukerji married filmmaker Aditya Chopra in a private ceremony in Italy in April 2014.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Adira, on December 9, 2015.

Now 10 years old, Adira has largely remained away from the spotlight as her parents have consistently maintained a strict no-photographs policy for her.

---IANS

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