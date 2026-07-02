Randeep Hooda's cat takes over his monsoon piano session

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda's melodious monsoon piano session was taken over by his cat.

The 'Sarabjit' actor took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday and uploaded a clip of himself playing a beautiful tune on the piano, with his cat also accompanying Hooda by walking on the musical instrument.

"When it’s raining cats and dogs .. The cats take over !! Monsoon Mood | Piano | Cats (sic)," he wrote the caption on the post.

Known to be an animal lover, Hooda is a pet parent to a cat named "Mini Mee".

The 'Highway' actor also has a pet horse named Veer, which he is believed to have named after the revolutionary Veer Savarkar.

Hooda keeps his Insta Family hooked with such exciting insights into his daily life.

On June 17, Hooda penned a lovely anniversary wish for his parents as they completed 55 years of marital bliss.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he published a happy picture of himself with his parents.

Hooda also stated that if his parents had not gotten married, he would not be in this world today.

His wish for his parents went, "If you had not got married 55 years ago today .. there would be no me .. Happy 55th anniversary mummy papa (sic)," along with a hug emoji.

Work-wise, Hooda will play a crucial role in the biographical drama "Eetha", led by actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, "Eetha" is inspired by the life of one of India’s earliest Tamasha Lavni dancers, Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

In addition to this, Hooda has also been roped in for the epic war drama “Operation Khukri.”

Hooda has procured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia.

--IANS

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