Randeep Hooda gets the biggest compliment from real life 'Inspector Avinash'

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, who led the web series "Inspector Avinash," was showered with love and appreciation from the person on whose life the show is based.

Hooda took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a couple of pictures with real Inspector Avinesh, along with a gratitude note that read, "When real inspector Avinash @inspector_avinash_mishra feels loved and proud to see himself in the inspector Avinash on screen, there is no bigger way than this (sic)."

"Thank you for all the love for #InspectorAvinash...Really grateful to the entire crew and an exceptional ensemble cast," the 'Highway' actor went on to add.

Previously, the director of "Inspector Avinash 2," Neerraj Pathak, compared Hooda with the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan.

He shared that Hooda ended up spoiling him with his impressive work ethic and search for excellence.

Neerraj Pathak told IANS, “I can say that he has spoiled me, actually. Now, when I cast someone, and I think of doing the work, I think, ‘Who will have so much dedication? Who will do it so well?’ So, with him, it was an effortless combination for me. I have worked with Irrfan Khan. Now, my bond with Irrfan has been there for years. We had done a television show a long time ago on Doordarshan, and Irrfan had 26 episodes in it. I directed it. Then I promised him that if I ever make a film, I'll take you in it. He said, ‘You'll forget’. But when I made a film with Sunny Deol and Irrfan, ‘Right Yaaa Wrong’. So, the fun I had while working with Irrfan, I had the same with Randeep”.

Backed by Gold Mountain Pictures, Jio Studios, and Spotless Films, "Inspector Avinash" also features Urvashi Rautela as Poonam, Amit Sial as Sheikh, Shalin Bhanot as Baljeet Singh, Freddy Daruwala as Veer Bhushan Thakur, and Abhimanyu Singh as Devi," along with others.

"Inspector Avinash 2" premiered on JioHotstar on May 15.

--IANS

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