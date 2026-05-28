Defending champions MSC Maratha Royals unveil new jersey ahead of T20 Mumbai League 2026

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) "Will the T20 Mumbai League 2026 unearth someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi"? "Does MSC Maratha Royals have someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi"? "Will your young players play aggressively like Sooryavanshi?"

These were some of the questions put to Siddhesh Lad and Amit Dani, captain and coach respectively of the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, the defending champions of the T20 Mumbai League 2026, as they unveiled the jersey in Mumbai on Thursday, along with the owners of the franchise.

With Rajasthan Royals storming into the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi is the flavour of the season for his sensational power-hitting that has left everyone mesmerised. On Wednesday, Sooryavanshi hammered 94 off 28 balls, scoring 600-plus runs at a strike rate of 230, hitting as many sixes as Chris Gayle. Everyone wants more of his ilk playing in every franchise league in the country.

Lad said the T20 game has evolved over the last couple of years, with aggressive play at the top becoming the norm, leading to teams regularly posting scores of 250-plus. He said that if the weather does not intervene, the T20 Mumbai League may also see teams posting scores of 200-250. "Last season, we had monsoon setting early, and the wickets were a bit damp. Still, teams managed to score around 190. I expect in the first half of the MPL 2026, we may have teams going past 200," said Lad.

Coach Amit Dani said Mumbai has produced many great batters and, in recent times, has seen players like Ayush Mhatre, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Prithvi Shaw, all very aggressive players. Their biggest asset this season would be pacer Tushar Deshpande, who is expected to be their top attraction.

"Tushar Deshpande will be available for the entire season. Besides being the main bowler for the team, he will be an inspiration for the young bowlers in the team as they can learn from him," said Amit Dani, the player who has played for the Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals.

Both Lad and Dani said the Maratha Royals have retained 10 players from the title-winning side and added some new faces to the squad, assembling a strong side. Maratha Royals have been in camp since May 4, prepared well for the upcoming season, and played some practice matches.

The jersey unveiling was held at a special launch event in Mumbai, attended by Team owners Kapil Baheti and Alisha Baheti, along with Mayank Khandwala and Raj Khandwala, MSC Maratha Royals CEO Parag More, besides captain Lad, and coach Dani.

MSC Maratha Royals’ new jersey is themed around “The Royal Roar” and blends traditional regional ferocity with contemporary sports aesthetics.

The jersey includes metallic gold claw marks reflecting aggression and attacking gameplay; subtle tiger-stripe textures integrated into the fabric to reinforce the predatory theme; a phantom tiger graphic subtly embedded to add depth and edge as an intense ‘hidden’ detail; a striking heritage orange upper body representing energy, passion, and Maharashtra’s valor; midnight navy sleeves and lower body indicating composure, resilience and strength and liquid gold accent detailing injects a sense of royalty and championship ambitions.

As defending champions, Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals’ campaign this season draws from Mumbai’s raw street energy, hip-hop, and familiarity with Bollywood. Anchored by the tagline “Bhag Bhag Bhag, Aya Sher,” it celebrates the city’s confidence and fearless self-expression, while signalling the powerful return of the champions to the league stage. The tiger remains a symbol of the team’s ferocity and dominance, mirroring the relentless spirit of Mumbai itself.

Speaking at the unveiling, Kapil Baheti & Alisha Baheti, Owners, MSC Maratha Royals, said: “As defending champions, we wanted this jersey and campaign to stand for more than just cricket. It reflects the fearless attitude of our team and the spirit of Mumbai. This is not just a design refresh, but a clear statement of intent to play bold, fearless cricket this season. ‘The Royal Roar’ is designed to connect strongly with our fans and capture the energy we bring to the field.”

Mayank Khandwala & Raj Khandwala, Owners, MSC Maratha Royals, added: “Defending a title brings a different level of challenge, and that’s what drives us. What we’ve built at MSC Maratha Royals goes beyond winning; it's a strong culture and identity rooted in Mumbai. With ‘The Royal Roar’, we’re promising our fans a team that returns more focused, more determined, and ready to prove that last season was just the beginning.”

Led by defending title-winning Captain Siddhesh Lad and Head Coach Amit Dani, MSC Maratha Royals look to mount a strong defence of its T20 Mumbai League crown with a championship squad featuring Chinmay Sutar, Rohan Raje, Tushar Deshpande, Maxwell Swaminathan, Arjun Dani, Ayaz Khan, Sahil Jadhav, Sachin Yadav, Pratik Shukla, Shreyanssh Rai, Swaraj Parulkar, Om Bangar, Irfan Umair, Atharva Bhosale, Aryan Patni, Yash Gadia, Shreyas Gurav, Jitendra Paliwal, and Aditya Dhumal.

With the league's return, MSC Maratha Royals continue to position themselves not only as one of Mumbai’s strongest cricketing franchises but also as a modern sports brand deeply rooted in the city’s energy, ambition, and voice.

--IANS

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