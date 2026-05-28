US envoy warns Spain against Chinese involvement in critical sectors

Madrid, May 28 (IANS) The US Ambassador to Spain, Benjamin Leon, has urged Spain to be "very careful" about China's involvement in sensitive sectors like telecommunications, data management and defence.

In his first public appearances since assuming office in February, Benjamin Leon warned that China's growing presence in strategic sectors could pose risks to security, technology and critical infrastructure. He voiced concerns about giving public contracts to companies working with Chinese technology firm Huawei that the US regards a security risk, Greek media outlet Tovima reported on Wednesday.

"I don’t think that attains the level of security at which Spain and the United States are exchanging information," Leon was quoted as saying by Tovima. He said that Spain could maintain economic ties with China. However, he stressed that safeguards were important to stop Chinese involvement in sectors considered important for national security.

"If Spain ensures that China is kept out of critical areas, why not negotiate." Leon stated, "But I see that they are starting to penetrate into critical areas and Spain must be really careful about this."

Benjamin Leon warned that China wants to dominate critical technologies, adding that unfair trade practices and economic pressure create risks for supply chains, scientific research and security, Tovima reported.

Leon's statement comes amid strained ties between the US and Spain over defence spending and geopolitical issues. Ties between Spain and the US have been affected after the former's refusal to support a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) commitment to increase defence spending to 5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Earlier in March, Spain did not let the US use its military bases and airspace in operations linked to the conflict with Iran. Spain's refusal to provide military support for the attack on Iran resulted in Pentagon withdrawing a dozen KC-135 tanker aircraft deployed at the bases in Moron de la Frontera (Seville) and Rota (Cadiz), Spain-based El Pais reported.

At the time, Spain's Minister of Defence Margarita Robles stated that the cooperation agreement with Washington, which is an umbrella for the presence of US soldiers in Spain, must operate within the framework of international law and actions being taken currently are unilateral actions without the backing of a multilateral organization such as the United Nations, NATO and the European Union (EU), El Pais reported.

“The bases will not provide support unless it is necessary from a humanitarian point of view. Until there is a resolution, the treaty does not apply," Robles stated.

--IANS

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