Rajasthan: Karauli girl shares her thoughts on ‘Viskit Bharat’, earns praise from PM Modi

Jaipur, May 28 (IANS) Madhavi Chhipi, a girl from Karauli in Rajasthan recently shared her thoughts and vision for the ‘Viksit Bharat’, conveying her ideas for accomplishing the coveted dream to the Prime Minister.

She conveyed her thoughts in a letter, she wrote to PM Modi, during a nationwide educational initiative, where the students were provided with an opportunity to outline their ideas for nation's fast and swift progress.

The young girl, hailing from an ordinary family in Karauli, has received a letter from the Prime Minister and this has made her a source of pride for the entire village.

For Madhavi herself, this has come like a dream come true.

It was during participation in a programme titled ‘Prerna’ that Madhavi Chhipi submitted her ideas to the Prime Minister. In her letter, she shared her perspectives on Indian culture, values, ethos, and value-based education.

PM Modi has written a personal letter to Madhavi, commending her efforts and emphasizing the pivotal role that the youth will play in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047.

The Prime Minister further said that India’s youth will lay the foundation for country's bright future and it’s on their shoulders lies the responsibility of achieving this dream.

Madhavi, speaking to IANS, shared her thoughts on getting a response directly from the Prime Minister and what this meant for her.

She said that she feels like having given voice to the sentiments of many young people of the country.

The Prime Minister's letter not only boosted Madhavi's morale but has also triggered a wave of joy in the entire village.

Local residents called it a triumph of hard work and her firm belief in women empowerment.

Many young people and students are looking up to Madhavi as a source of inspiration.

“In the future, I wish to serve my country and society. The Prime Minister's letter serves as an encouragement to me, and I wish to share it with the entire community,” Madhavi said.

--IANS

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