May 28, 2026 10:11 PM हिंदी

Users to pay for premium Insta, WhatsApp, Facebook features as Meta launches ‘Plus’ plans

Meta bets big on subscriptions with new paid plans for Insta, WhatsApp, Facebook

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Meta is preparing a major shift in the way people use its social media platforms by rolling out new paid subscription plans for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp with exclusive premium features for users across global markets, including India.

The company has introduced “Plus” versions of its apps, offering paying subscribers access to advanced tools, customisation options and enhanced visibility features that will not be available to regular users.

The move marks Meta’s growing focus on diversifying revenue streams beyond advertising by encouraging users to pay monthly for premium social media experiences.

Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus have been priced at $3.99 per month, roughly Rs 387, while WhatsApp Plus will cost $2.99 per month, or around Rs 290. However, the company has not yet announced official pricing for India.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Instagram Plus subscribers will gain access to several exclusive features, including the ability to see how many people rewatched their Stories and create unlimited Story audience lists beyond the existing Close Friends option.

The premium plan will also allow users to secretly preview Stories without appearing in the viewer list, extend Stories beyond the standard 24-hour limit and spotlight one Story every week for additional visibility.

Subscribers will also be able to search through Story viewer lists and post directly to profiles and highlights without showing those posts in followers’ feeds.

Meta is also introducing cosmetic upgrades for premium users. Instagram Plus subscribers will receive animated “Super Heart” reactions, special fonts for bios, custom app icons and additional profile pinning options.

While Facebook Plus is expected to offer similar premium tools, WhatsApp Plus is focused more on messaging personalisation.

Subscribers on the messaging platform will gain access to custom chat themes, exclusive ringtones, premium stickers, additional pinned chats and advanced list customisation features.

In an announcement shared on Instagram, Naomi Gleit, Meta’s head of product, hinted that the company plans to introduce “more fun features” for subscribers in the future.

Meta clarified that these subscriptions are separate from Meta Verified, the company’s existing paid verification service that offers identity verification, impersonation protection and customer support.

The company is simultaneously expanding its paid offerings into artificial intelligence services through a new “Meta One” subscription ecosystem that combines AI, creator and business-focused tools.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

When and where to watch GT vs RR Qualifier 2, know all details of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Chandigarh on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: When and where to watch GT vs RR Qualifier 2, know all details

Sadhvi Ritambhara, Karpatri Maharaj praise PM Modi's achievements

Sadhvi Ritambhara, Karpatri Maharaj praise PM Modi's achievements

Gujarat Titans seek final berth against red-hot Rajasthan Royals in do-or-die clash in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans seek final berth against red-hot Rajasthan Royals in do-or-die clash (preview)

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims five more lives; death toll climbs to 565 (File Image)

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims five more lives; death toll climbs to 565

Pakistan-based networks drive rising narco-threat along Indian border: Report

Pakistan-based networks drive rising narco-threat along Indian border: Report

Neymar set to miss friendlies, doubtful for Brazil's first match in FIFA World Cup

Neymar set to miss friendlies, doubtful for Brazil's first match in FIFA World Cup

Rubio’s Delhi visit reflects mature India-US ties and evolving Quad dynamics: Report

Rubio’s Delhi visit reflects mature India-US ties and evolving Quad dynamics: Report

‘PM Awas Yojana changed our lives,’ say Vadodara residents (Photo: IANS)

‘PM Awas Yojana changed our lives,’ say Vadodara residents

Bengaluru: Pedestrians walk with umbrellas during heavy rain in Bengaluru on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Delhi-NCR receives showers as thunderstorms bring relief from scorching heat

'There cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism': NSA Ajit Doval at Int Security Forum

No double standards in fight against terrorism: NSA Doval at Moscow Security Forum